It's that time of the year. The time when Apple will launch its next-gen iPhones and the one in focus is the iPhone 13. But this won't be it. We are also likely to witness the launch of another rumoured Apple product today: the AirPods 3.

Ahead of the launch event, we have details on how the AirPods 3 will be priced. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's note to investors gives us some details. Here's a look.

AirPods 3 price leaked

Details on the price of the AirPods 3 have made room for two scenarios. The first one suggests that the TWS earbuds will cost more than the current AirPods 2, which will cost the same despite the new launch.

The other case suggests that the AirPods 3’s price will remain the same as the second-gen earbuds and those will receive a price cut post-launch. Hence, the new Apple TWS will either be priced at Rs 15,000 or cost a little higher than that. In the case of the second situation, our guess is that it will stay under Rs 20,000.

Kuo also revealed that the AirPods 3 will take cues from the design of the AirPods Pro, which was rumoured previously too. This might result in a bigger case, a smaller stem, and an in-ear design. Previous rumours also suggest that the new AirPods might be an amalgamation of AirPods 2 and the Pro variant with a smaller stem and universal fit.

The earbuds are expected to come with improved performance and battery life. While one might think it will get the AirPods Pro’s ANC feature, that is an unlikely situation. We can expect better touch controls, faster pairing, and more improvements.

As for the iPhone 13, there will be four models: the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and the 13 Pro Max, all coming with improved battery life, cameras, small notch, A15 chip, and more. The Pro models could feature a ProMotion display and some more added camera features. We can also expect the Watch Series 7 alongside.

To find out what happens at the Apple event today, stay tuned.