AirPods Pro 2 to be the first Apple earbuds to come with support for lossless audio: Report

AirPods Pro 2 might come with a charging case with speaker holes that will emit a sound to locate the earbuds and the charging case separately.

Apple is rumoured to finally launch its second generation of AirPods Pro this year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the AirPods Pro will come with support for Apple Lossless (ALAC) audio and a charging case that helps users track its location in case it is lost, reported MacRumours. He further added that the charging case will make a sound whenever the user is looking for them. According to an investor’s note seen by MacRumours, these will be the two selling points of the rumored AirPods Pro 2 that will lead to strong demand in the market. Also Read - Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion

Kuo explained that the AirPods Pro 2 users will be able to connect their charging case with the Find My app on their iPhone. Notably, the same thing is used in the current AirPods Pro, the difference is that the earbuds were connected to the app instead of the charging case. Also Read - ‘Food with worms crawling in it’: Women workers at Foxconn describe their harrowing ordeal

For the unversed, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared a few photos of AirPods Pro 2 that backs Kuo’s claims. The leaked photos show a charging case with speaker holes that are likely to emit the sound. It will locate the earbuds and the charging case separately. Also Read - New Year 2022 resolution is to be fitter? 5 apps that will help you start the fitness journey

Apple’s other earbuds do not come with support for Lossless audio because they support for Bluetooth.  Lossless audio. As per the report, “Higher quality Apple Lossless Audio Codec files may need to be streamed to AirPods directly to circumvent Bluetooth and enable a Lossless listening experience, but it is possible that Apple could develop an alternative solution.”

It is also expected that the AirPods Pro 2 will come with a skin-detect sensor. Apple is likely to eliminate the short stem that sticks out of the bottom to make the earbuds more compact. According to MacRumors, Apple is expected to launch the second generation of AirPods Pro in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  Published Date: January 3, 2022 1:52 PM IST

