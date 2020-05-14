comscore Amazfit Ares smartwatch launch set for May 19; to offer 70 Sports modes
Amazfit Ares smartwatch launch set for May 19; to feature 70 Sports modes

Huami has confirmed on Weibo that an Amazfit Ares smartwatch will be launched in China on May 19.

Huami Amazfit smartwatch

Huami is all set to launch a new Amazfit smartwatch. The company has confirmed on Weibo that an Amazfit Ares wearable will be launched in China on May 19. Interestingly, the brand is claiming that the smartwatch will offer 70 sports modes. Apart from the launch date, the design of the fitness tracker has also been revealed. The teaser confirms that the upcoming Amazfit smartwatch will sport an octagon-shaped dial.

The Amazfit Ares wearable will ship with a color display, and silicone bands. There will also be buttons on the edges of the dial, as per the teaser. The new smartwatch is aimed at the fitness freaks, and it is expected to offer Firstbeat sports analysis features. These include VO2Max, Recovery Time Data, Exercise Load, and more. The teaser also hints that the device will feature a rugged body.

Huami CEO Huang Wang has also shared an image of the Amazfit smartwatch. This suggests that Huami will be selling the wearable in the green and black color options. It is likely to launch the smartwatch in other color options too. The fitness smartwatch is expected to come with dust and water resistance capabilities. Besides, the company recently launched an Amazfit X smartwatch with a curved AMOLED panel.

This device comes with a 24×7 heart rate tracker, 5ATM water resistance, and a blood oxygen saturation sensor. The Huami Amazfit X price is set at $149, which is around Rs 11,300 in India. Do note that this price is for early birds and is not the original price of the device. The wearable is originally priced at $329 (roughly Rs 25,000). The display has a curved arc of 92-degrees, and the wearable lacks any physical buttons.

The surrounding frame is made out of metal. The new Amazfit smartwatch sports a 200mAh lithium-polymer battery, which the brand claims can last 7 days on a single charge. The fitness band can also offer data on stress analysis and 4-stage sleep tracking.

