comscore Amazfit Ares smartwatch launched: Check price, features and more
Amazfit Ares smartwatch 1.28-inch color display, 14 days battery life launched: Check price, features

Amazfit Ares comes with 200mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life. There is 90 days in watch-only mode and 23 hours with continuous GPS use.

  • Published: May 19, 2020 1:21 PM IST
Humai’s Amazfit has launched its new Ares smartwatch in China for the sports and fitness enthusiasts. The smartwatch features a sporty design with octagonal dial. It comes with FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis features like VO2Max, Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD) and Recovery Time Data. The Amazfit Ares will be available in two color options. Checkout the price, availability, specifications and more below. Also Read - Smartwatch shipments grow 20 percent to cross the 14 million mark in Q1 2020: Report

Amazfit Ares: Price, availability

The Amazfit Ares will be available at a price of RMB 499 (approximately Rs 5,000) in China. The company has started taking pre-orders with discounted price (RMB 40 discount offer for pre-orders). The sale date is noted as June 1 on TMall, via FoneArena. The smartwatch will be made available in two coloraturas options of Army Green and Iwaguro (Black). The company will be selling different material straps including options of silicon, rubber, leather, and a Youth Edition Colour Wristband. Also Read - Amazfit BIP Lite 1S launched with Always-On display, 30 days battery life: Price, features

Specifications and features

The Amazfit Ares features a 1.28-inch (176 x 176 pixels) color always-on reflective touch display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and AF coating. The smartwatch uses Bluetooth 4.2 LE for pairing and is compatible with Android 5.0, iOS 10.0 and above. It has built-in GPS and packs a 200mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life. There is 90 days in watch-only mode and 23 hours with continuous GPS use. Also Read - Huami Amazfit X smartwatch launched: Price, specifications, sale and availability details

Users will be able to receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps on the always-on colour touch display. The watch touted for its PAI health analysis and FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis. It offers 70 sports modes including outdoor running, indoor running, cycling, walking, yoga, elliptical machine, swimming, dance, Skiing, archery and more. There is optical heart rate sensor onboard. The other sensors include Tri-axis Accelerometer, Barometer and GPS + GLONASS for route tracking. The watch is water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM).

  • Published Date: May 19, 2020 1:21 PM IST

