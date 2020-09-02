Amazfit is gearing up to launch another fitness band in the market. The new Amazfit Band 5 has been listed on Amazon US website this week. And it seems the brand will be announcing the product on 30 September. The Amazfit brand belongs to China-based Huami, which manufactures the products. The launch of Band 5 comes few weeks after it had passed FCC certification back in July. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch and Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

The fitness band is expected to pack a wide range of features. This includes a built-in oximeter (SpO2 monitor), heart rate monitor, and also support Alexa voice assistant. The Amazfit Band 5 is likely to offer 15 days of battery life on a single charge. As given in this report, the new fitness band from Amazfit could be priced around $49.99 (Rs 3,650 approx). Since most Amazfit products launch in India, we'd expect the Band 5 to also launch in the country.

Amazfit Band 5 features a design that is similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. The wearable gets an HD AMOLED display, with supports for 45 watch faces. With the built-in voice support for Alexa, users can set timers or control smart home devices with a voice command. And being a fitness band these, Amazfit has equipped the Band 5 with an oximeter. The usage of this feature has increased during the pandemic this year. It also packs a 24×7 heart-rate monitor, sleep quality monitor, and even women's health tracker.

Amazfit PowerBuds TWS launched in India

The company has entered into the hearables segment in India with the PowerBuds TWS. These are priced at Rs 6,999 and feature an advanced composite diaphragm for clear sound quality and the Motion Beat Mode boasts the bass effect, making the beats of music clearer and intensifying to energize the workouts.

The PowerBuds TWS features intuitive tap control and in-ear detection. With this, the music automatically stops playing, once the earbuds are plugged off. These earbuds are IP55 rated for water and dust resistance.