Amazfit Band 5 launched with Blood Oxygen sensor, is based on the Mi Band 5

The Amazfit Band 5 is essentially an enhanced Mi Band 5 with the added blood oxygen sensor. Amazfit also adds support for Amazon’s Alexa voice support.

  • Published: September 20, 2020 2:40 PM IST
Amazfit Band 5

The Apple Watch Series 6 has recalibrated our needs from a fitness tracker. Measuring your blood oxygen levels is now an essential need for consumers along with the usual one. While Apple asks $399 for the Series 6, Amazfit offers the same blood oxygen sensor in its Band 5 at $45. The Amazfit Band 5 is essentially a renamed Mi Band 5 with a few new features while retaining its high-value proposition. Also Read - Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 teased, could launch on September 22

The Amazfit Band 5’s highlight feature is the SpO2 sensor for measuring the blood oxygen. Apart from this, there are a couple of other health-tracking features. With the Band 5, users get a PPG optical sensor for 24/7 continuous heart-rate measurement, blood oxygen saturation measurement, sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, stress monitoring, and breathing exercises. Also Read - Amazfit Neo smartwatch will launch in India on October 1: Check features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

You also get a total of 11 sports modes for tracking your activities. Similar to the international version of the Mi Band 5, there’s support for Alexa voice assistant. The design of the band is similar to the Mi Band 5, complete with its 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Amazfit says one can choose from 45 different watch faces with the companion app. Also Read - Amazfit Neo launches as a retro-style digital smartwatch, promises up to 37 days of power

Amazfit Band 5

The Amazfit Band 5 retains the 125mAh battery that is claimed to offer a total battery life of 15 days. Customers can also choose from different colored straps for the Band 5. Charging happens with a magnetic dock similar to that of the Mi Band 5.

Mi Band 5 launching in India soon

The Amazfit Band 5 may not come to India as Xiaomi is bringing the Mi Band 5 on September 29. Xiaomi is hosting an online launch event where it will announce the Mi Band 5 as a successor to the Mi Band 4. The Indian version of the Mi Band 5 could also get support for Alexa voice search. Xiaomi may upgrade the Indian model with a SpO2 sensor.

Huami Amazfit X smartwatch launched: Price, specifications, sale and availability details

Huami Amazfit X smartwatch launched: Price, specifications, sale and availability details

Along with the Mi Band 5, Xiaomi is also launching its first smartwatch in India. It could be called the Mi Watch SE and could launch at approximately Rs 6,000. The Mi Watch SE could essentially be the Mi Watch Revolve from the European market. It is not a Wear OS smartwatch but it will bring a variety of health tracking features and a stylish design.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2020 2:40 PM IST

Best Sellers