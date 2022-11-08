comscore Amazfit Band 7 launched in India: Goes on sale for an introductory price of Rs 2999
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Amazfit Band 7 Debuts In India With 120 Sports Modes And 18 Day Battery Life
News

Amazfit Band 7 debuts in India with 120 sports modes and 18-day battery life

Wearables

Amazfit has officially launched its much-awaited fitness band in India, the Amazfit Band 7. The fitness band comes with a larger display and has 120 built-in sports modes.

Highlights

  • Amazfit Band 7 goes official in India with a big display.
  • It has 120 sports modes and 4 modes with smart recognition support.
  • The smart band offers 18 days of battery life.
Amazfit Band 7

Amazfit on Tuesday launched the all-new Amazfit Band 7 in India. The fitness band comes with a larger display than its predecessor and has several new features. The battery life has now improved to 18 days and it ships with Amazon’s Alex voice assistant. Also Read - Amazfit Band 7 with 8-day battery life to launch in India this week

Amazfit Band 7 price in India, colors, and sale details

The Amazfit Band 7 is available in India for Rs 3,499. However, it can be purchased for Rs 2,999 only today as its launch price. The special price will end tonight at 12 AM, so hurry up. Also Read - Amazfit Bip 3 Pro review: Covers all the basics at an affordable price

The fitness tracker is available in three color options — Black, White, and Pink. It can be purchased from the official Amazfit website. It will also be available on Amazon soon. Also Read - Amazfit GTR 4 with an Always on Display and over 150 sports modes goes on sale in India

It has 12 months of warranty and 7 days of replacement support.

Amazfit Band 7 specifications and features

The wearable takes the smart band experience to the next level with its larger display. So far we had seen only tiny screens on Amazfit bands, now, however, the Band 7 gets a larger 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display. The screen has a 282 PPI pixel density which is 112 percent more screen area than the Amazfit Band 5.

The fitness band comes with different health features and several fitness modes. It has 120 built-in sports modes including 4 sports modes with a smart recognition feature. The health features include 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, stress tracking, and sleep tracking. The sleep tracker also helps in daytime nap tracking.

Furthermore, the smart band comes with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant helping you do tasks with voice inputs. The smart band is powered by the Zepp OS. Usual Call and SMS alerts are also available.

As for the battery, the fitness band packs a 232mAh cell that is claimed to offer 18 days of battery on typical usage, 24 days in the battery saver mode, and 12 days with heavy usage. It is 5 ATM water resistant, which means you can take it in the pool while swimming.

  • Published Date: November 8, 2022 12:51 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Nokia G60 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, offers
Mobiles
Nokia G60 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, offers
Chandra Grahan 2022: How and when to watch the lunar eclipse today

How To

Chandra Grahan 2022: How and when to watch the lunar eclipse today

Amazfit Band 7 with 120 sports modes launched in India

Wearables

Amazfit Band 7 with 120 sports modes launched in India

How to turn off auto-correct on your iPhone, Android smartphone

How To

How to turn off auto-correct on your iPhone, Android smartphone

YouTube rolls out its TikTok rival Shorts on TVs globally

Apps

YouTube rolls out its TikTok rival Shorts on TVs globally

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nokia G60 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, offers

WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video

WhatsApp working on a dedicated app for tablets: Report

Govt amends guidelines for EV charging infrastructure

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra get stable Android 13 update

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000

Features

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000
Nokia 2780 Flip Smartphone Launched, Check out the Price and Features

News

Nokia 2780 Flip Smartphone Launched, Check out the Price and Features
Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price

News

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price