Amazfit on Tuesday launched the all-new Amazfit Band 7 in India. The fitness band comes with a larger display than its predecessor and has several new features. The battery life has now improved to 18 days and it ships with Amazon's Alex voice assistant.

Amazfit Band 7 price in India, colors, and sale details

The Amazfit Band 7 is available in India for Rs 3,499. However, it can be purchased for Rs 2,999 only today as its launch price. The special price will end tonight at 12 AM, so hurry up.

The fitness tracker is available in three color options — Black, White, and Pink. It can be purchased from the official Amazfit website. It will also be available on Amazon soon.

It has 12 months of warranty and 7 days of replacement support.

Amazfit Band 7 specifications and features

The wearable takes the smart band experience to the next level with its larger display. So far we had seen only tiny screens on Amazfit bands, now, however, the Band 7 gets a larger 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display. The screen has a 282 PPI pixel density which is 112 percent more screen area than the Amazfit Band 5.

The fitness band comes with different health features and several fitness modes. It has 120 built-in sports modes including 4 sports modes with a smart recognition feature. The health features include 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, stress tracking, and sleep tracking. The sleep tracker also helps in daytime nap tracking.

Furthermore, the smart band comes with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant helping you do tasks with voice inputs. The smart band is powered by the Zepp OS. Usual Call and SMS alerts are also available.

As for the battery, the fitness band packs a 232mAh cell that is claimed to offer 18 days of battery on typical usage, 24 days in the battery saver mode, and 12 days with heavy usage. It is 5 ATM water resistant, which means you can take it in the pool while swimming.