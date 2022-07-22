comscore Amazfit Band 7 debuts with a Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro-like design
Amazfit Band 7 is officially here with a design that's identical to the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. It comes with features like 120+ sports modes and 5ATM water resistance.

Amazfit Band 7 3

Amazfit Band 7 is finally official after months of rumors on the Internet. The all-new wearable device comes with a new design and offers up to 120+ sports modes. The smart band resembles the recently launched Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. In fact, it appears to be a rebranded version of the Band 7 Pro, but unlike the Band 7, it lacks in-built GPS support. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch launched in India at Rs 6,999 with new features: Check details

Some of the notable features that the Amazfit Band 7 offers are up to 28 days of battery life with battery saver mode and 5ATM water resistance. Also Read - Amazfit Bip 3 with 60 sports modes, 14-day battery life and more launched at Rs 2,999

Amazfit Band 7 Price and colors

The Amazfit Band 7 is priced at $49.99 and comes in multiple colored band options including Black, White, Orange, Pink, and others. It will be available for purchase in multiple global regions, however, it isn’t available in the Indian market. Also Read - Amazfit Zepp E with Always-on-Display and 7-day battery life launched in India

Amazfit Band 7 Specification and features

Band 7 succeeds the Amazfit Band 6, which was launched back in 2020. That said, it is a big upgrade over its predecessor. One of the major upgrades that it brings is the display size. As compared to its predecessor’s 1.1-inch display, this one offers a much larger 1.47-inch AMOLED screen. It has a resolution of 198 x 368 pixels and a pixel density of 282 PPI.

The smart band offers several different watch faces and has 12o+ sports modes. It packs a 232mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 28 days of usage with the battery saver mode. It will offer up to 12 days of battery life on heavy usage.

The wearable runs on ZeppOS and has Alexa voice assistant support for getting things done by voice inputs. As for the health features, it offers a Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen monitoring, and stress monitoring. Furthermore, the smartwatch also has sleep tracking.

It can be paired with both Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth. To pair it and use all of its functions, you need to download the Zepp app by Huami, which is the parent company of Amazfit.

  • Published Date: July 22, 2022 8:33 PM IST

