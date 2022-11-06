Amazfit Band 7 with 8-day battery life to launch in India this week

Amazfit Band 7 will launch in India on November 8, Amazon India has revealed. The new Band 7 comes with a big display for a fitness band, as well as features such as 8-day battery life, an AMOLED display, and several sports modes. And if you are still not convinced by the Amazfit Band 7 features, the company will run an introductory offer on the fitness band on the launch day. Also Read - Amazfit Band 7 debuts with a 1.47-inch display and 120+ sports modes

Amazon India listing, spotted by GSMArena, has revealed that the Amazfit Band 7 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 on November 8. The original cost of the fitness band, however, is Rs 3,499. Not just the price, there is also a slight change in the colour options. The Amazfit Band 7 will come in two colours, Classic Black and Elegant Beige. The third Pink model will not go on sale immediately after launch, but since it is a part of promotional materials, the company may bring it to the market later.

Amazfit Band 7 specifications

The Amazfit Band 7 comes with a 1.47-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 368×198 pixels. Protecting the display is tempered glass and there is also an anti-fingerprint coating that will prevent it from catching smudges. The display also supports the Always-On Display functionality. The Amazfit Band 7 runs Zepp OS and as a part of it, you get the support of more than 50 watch faces. Eight of these watch faces are customisable, allowing users to create their own watch faces from gallery photos.

The health-related functions on the Band 7 include a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen level monitor, a sleep tracker, and a stress management tool. There is also support for menstrual cycle tracking. For fitness, the Amazfit Band 7 comes with 120 sports modes, along with the smart recognition functionality that recognises what activity you are doing, as long as it is walking, running, elliptical, or rowing machines. There is support for the PeakBeats Workout Status algorithm on the Amazfit Band 7.

The Amazfit Band 7 has Amazon Alexa built-in, allowing you to perform certain tasks by just speaking to the smartwatch. You can wear the Amazfit Band 7 while showering and swimming as it supports water resistance up to 5 ATM.