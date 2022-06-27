comscore Amazfir Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro launched with 14-days battery life, heart rate tracker and more
News

Amazfit Bip 3 with 60 sports modes, 14-day battery life and more launched at Rs 2,999

Wearables

Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro smartwatch come with over 60 sports modes that include free training, strength training, yoga, cycling, running, and walking, dance and combat sports, winter sports and more.

Untitled design - 2022-06-27T171232.334

Amazfit has launched its new smartwatch series that includes Amazfit Bip 3 and Amazfit Bip 3 Pro. The highlights of Amazfit Bip 3 include 2-week battery life, 5ATM resistance, blood oxygen tracker and 1.69-inch color display. The smartwatch is now available for purchase in India at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 on the Amazon website. Also Read - Amazfit Zepp E with Always-on-Display and 7-day battery life launched in India

Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro availability, pricing, sale offers

Amazfit Bip 3 is launched at Rs 3,499. It is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 on the Amazon website and Amazfit website. The smartwatch is available in Black, Blue and Pink colour options. Also Read - Best smartwatches with calling feature: Boat Primia, Fire-Boltt Talk 2 and more

As per the company website, 8 random orders before 27 June 11:59 PM, will get Amazfit Strap worth Rs 999 each. Also Read - Amazfit GTR 2 (new version) launched in India at Rs 10,999: Check all features, other details

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro pricing and availability are not yet announced in India.

Amazfit Bip 3, Amazfit Bip 3 Pro features, specifications

Amazfit Bip 3 and the Pro version come with several similar features and specifications including design, 1.69-inch TFT display that offers 240×280 pixels resolution and 218ppi. Users will also see a 2.5D tempered glass for protection. It has thick silicone straps and a buckle design like traditional watches.

As for other features, Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro smartwatch come with over 60 sports modes that include free training, strength training, yoga, cycling, running, and walking, dance and combat sports, winter sports and more. The major difference between the two Amazfit models is in-built GPS. The smartwatch data can be accessed by the Zepp app.

In terms of health-related features, both the smartwatches come with heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, breathing exercises, and female health tracking.

Both the newly launched Amazfit Bip 3 smartwatches offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge, as claimed by the company. It further reveals that the smartwatches can be fully charged in 2 hours. For connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth v5.0 and runs on Android 7.0 and above as well as iOS 12.0 and above.

 

  • Published Date: June 27, 2022 5:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 27, 2022 5:40 PM IST

