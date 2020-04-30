Huami has launched a new Amazfit BIP Lite 1S smartwatch. The wearable comes with an Always-On color display and can offer up to 30 days of battery life. The fitness tracker is also water-resistant up to 50 meters as it has support for 5 ATM. The company will be selling the smartwatch in four color variants, including Orange, Carbon black, White, and Pink.

The Amazfit BIP Lite 1S price starts from RMB 399, which is around Rs 4,250 in India. But, interested buyers can get the wearable for RMB 369 (approximately Rs 3,930). It is currently available for pre-order, and the company will start shipping from May 8. Read on to know more about this Amazfit fitness smartwatch from Huami.

The newly launched Amazfit BIP Lite 1S smartwatch ships with a square-shaped display. You get a 1.28-inch Always-On color display, which operates at 176 x 176 pixels resolution. The panel is also protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. With this wearable, one will be able to check phone notifications on their wrist. The smartwatch supports 10 different sports modes.

These include cycling, walking, outdoor running, indoor running, yoga, elliptical machine, and swimming. The Amazfit smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating, which means it is water and dust resistant. It even supports a barometer and compass. The fitness tracker also comes with the ability to unlock Xiaomi phones. It is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.

The Amazfit BIP Lite 1S wearable offers support for Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, Tri-axis Accelerometer, and Tri-axis Gyro. It also comes with GPS + GLONASS, NFC as well as an optical heart rate sensor. The wearable packs a 200mAh battery, which the brand claims can deliver up to 30 days of battery life. The company says that users will get 80 days of battery life in watch-only mode and 22 hours with continuous GPS usage.