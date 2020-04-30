comscore Amazfit BIP Lite 1S smartwatch launched: Price, features, availability
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Amazfit BIP Lite 1S launched with Always-On display, 30 days battery life: Price, features
News

Amazfit BIP Lite 1S launched with Always-On display, 30 days battery life: Price, features

Wearables

The Amazfit BIP Lite 1S price starts from RMB 399, which is around Rs 4,250 in India. But, interested buyers can get the wearable for RMB 369 (approximately Rs 3,930).

  • Published: April 30, 2020 3:50 PM IST
AmazFit Bip S

Huami has launched a new Amazfit BIP Lite 1S smartwatch. The wearable comes with an  Always-On color display and can offer up to 30 days of battery life. The fitness tracker is also water-resistant up to 50 meters as it has support for 5 ATM. The company will be selling the smartwatch in four color variants, including Orange, Carbon black, White, and Pink.

The Amazfit BIP Lite 1S price starts from RMB 399, which is around Rs 4,250 in India. But, interested buyers can get the wearable for RMB 369 (approximately Rs 3,930). It is currently available for pre-order, and the company will start shipping from May 8. Read on to know more about this Amazfit fitness smartwatch from Huami.

Watch: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

The newly launched Amazfit BIP Lite 1S smartwatch ships with a square-shaped display. You get a 1.28-inch Always-On color display, which operates at 176 x 176 pixels resolution. The panel is also protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. With this wearable, one will be able to check phone notifications on their wrist. The smartwatch supports 10 different sports modes.

Realme Smartwatch images, design, specifications, key information leaked

Also Read

Realme Smartwatch images, design, specifications, key information leaked

These include cycling, walking, outdoor running, indoor running, yoga, elliptical machine, and swimming. The Amazfit smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating, which means it is water and dust resistant. It even supports a barometer and compass. The fitness tracker also comes with the ability to unlock Xiaomi phones. It is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.

The Amazfit BIP Lite 1S wearable offers support for Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, Tri-axis Accelerometer, and Tri-axis Gyro. It also comes with GPS + GLONASS, NFC as well as an optical heart rate sensor. The wearable packs a 200mAh battery, which the brand claims can deliver up to 30 days of battery life. The company says that users will get 80 days of battery life in watch-only mode and 22 hours with continuous GPS usage.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 30, 2020 3:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Mi Band 4 update allows sharing heart-rate data to other apps
Wearables
Mi Band 4 update allows sharing heart-rate data to other apps
PUBG Mobile brings Snow Walker Set as part of Twilight Hunt crates

Gaming

PUBG Mobile brings Snow Walker Set as part of Twilight Hunt crates

Amazfit BIP Lite 1S smartwatch launched: Price, features

Wearables

Amazfit BIP Lite 1S smartwatch launched: Price, features

Fortnite Party Royale mode coming soon; swaps killing by chilling

Gaming

Fortnite Party Royale mode coming soon; swaps killing by chilling

Xiaomi may launch its first Dolby Vision supported 65-Inch OLED TV soon

Smart TVs

Xiaomi may launch its first Dolby Vision supported 65-Inch OLED TV soon

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Honor 9C, 9A and 9S goes official in Russia

Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 may launch soon, price details leak online

Samsung to develop new 250MP sensor

TikTok crosses 2 billion downloads milestone, India tops chart again

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazfit BIP Lite 1S smartwatch launched: Price, features

Wearables

Amazfit BIP Lite 1S smartwatch launched: Price, features
Huami Amazfit X smartwatch launched: Price, specifications, sale

Wearables

Huami Amazfit X smartwatch launched: Price, specifications, sale
Realme Smartwatch images, design, specifications, key information leaked

Wearables

Realme Smartwatch images, design, specifications, key information leaked
Vivo is working on its smartwatch; might debut this year

Wearables

Vivo is working on its smartwatch; might debut this year
Huami Amazfit BIP Lite 1S smartwatch to launch on April 30

Wearables

Huami Amazfit BIP Lite 1S smartwatch to launch on April 30

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia जल्द ही दो नए फीचर फोन लॉन्च कर सकती है, जानिए क्या होगी कीमत

सैमसंग लॉन्च कर सकती है 250 मेगापिक्सल का सेंसर, जानिए किस फोन में होगा ये सेंसर!

D2h ने लॉन्च किए 20 कॉन्बो पैक, कंपनी 9 प्लान करेगी डिस्कंटीन्यू, चैक करें लिस्ट

Realme Band को मिला मेजर अपडेट, जुड़े रिस्टार्ट, फाइंड माई फोन जैसे कई फीचर

Redmi Note 9 ( Redmi 10X ), Mi Note 10 Lite आज होंगे लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Latest Videos

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now
Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Honor 9C, 9A and 9S goes official in Russia
News
Honor 9C, 9A and 9S goes official in Russia
Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 may launch soon, price details leak online

News

Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 may launch soon, price details leak online
Samsung to develop new 250MP sensor

News

Samsung to develop new 250MP sensor
TikTok crosses 2 billion downloads milestone, India tops chart again

News

TikTok crosses 2 billion downloads milestone, India tops chart again
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed