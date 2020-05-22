India will soon see two smartwatch launch events from different brands. Realme has already revealed it will unveil its first-ever smartwatch in India on May 25. Another brand who is all set to launch a new wearable is Huami Amazfit. The company will be launching its Amazfit Bip S smartwatch in India on June 3. This device was first unveiled at CES 2020 in January.

Amazfit Bip S smartwatch: Features, expected price

The Amazfit Bip S smartwatch page is already live on the company’s official India website, and its price in India is expected to be around Rs 5,000. The brand claims that the smartwatch will offer you 40-day battery life. The Amazfit watch also features a color display, built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, and 10 Sports modes. It also adds in a couple of key features like 5 ATM water resistance, swim tracking, added exercise modes, and Bluetooth music controls.

Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review

The Amazfit Bip S smartwatch will likely be offered in India with four strap options. These include Carbon Black, Red Orange, Warm Pink, and White Rock. The Amazfit Bip S sports a rectangular-shaped display, and is made from Polycarbonate. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity as well as GPS and GLONASS for location tracking. The smartwatch will go on sale with a 1.28-inch Transflective Color TFT touchscreen display.

The panel supports 176 x 176 pixels resolution and Always-on Display feature. The screen is protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3. Amazfit has also added an anti-fingerprint coating. The wearable also offers a 200mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 40 days with basic usage. With typical usage, one could get a battery life of 15 days. If a user continuously uses the GPS on the Amazfit Bip S, the company says that the watch will then last for 22 hours.

The smartwatch runs Amazfit OS and comes with 10 Sports modes and music control. The device supports notifications, reminders, weather forecasts, and Huami-PAI health assessment system. The upcoming Bip S wearable will come with sensors like PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, and 3-axis geomagnetic sensor.