Amazfit Bip S Lite to launch in India on July 29

Amazfit Bip S Lite will debut in India as an affordable alternative to Amazfit Bip S and is expected to compete with Realme Watch.

  • Published: July 13, 2020 3:07 PM IST
Huami Amazfit BIP S bgr review 1

Huami, the company behind Amazfit-branded smart wearables, is set to launch a new smartwatch in India this month. After launching the Amazfit Bip S, Amazfit T-Rex and Amazfit Stratos 3, the company will introduce Amazfit Bip S Lite. This will be the fourth major release from the company in a span of around two months. Ahead of the launch, Flipkart has confirmed that Amazfit Bip S Lite will be made official on July 29. As the name itself implies, the smartwatch will be a more affordable variant of the Bip S. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could launch in the US as the Amazfit Band 5

Amazfit Bip S Lite launch on July 29

The Amazfit Bip S Lite launch on July 29 was first spotted by FoneArena. At the time of writing, Flipkart has changed the listing to “Coming Soon” and there is no further clarity on actual launch date. Amazfit further confirmed to BGR India that the launch is indeed scheduled for July 29. This could be the wearable that will challenge the likes of Realme Watch in the country. Huami is the leader in India’s wearables market and with the new model, it will try to further consolidate its place in the wearables market. Also Read - Amazfit Stratos 3 Review: Huami's outdoor fitness watch is a perfect blend of price and features

The teaser video for the device on Flipkart reads “Lite on your wrist”, “Lite on your pocket”, “Lite on design”. This clearly suggests that the Bip S Lite will be an affordable device in the country. Amazfit Bip S is available for Rs 4,999 in the country. We can expect the Amazfit Bip S Lite to be cheaper and might as well be priced at Rs 3,499. It will sport a design similar to that of Bip S and offer similar functionalities as well. Also Read - Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 launched in India at Rs 13,999; check features, specifications

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

Also Read

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

It will weigh 30 grams, making it lighter than Bip S but offer 8 sports modes as opposed to 10 on its sibling. The Bip S Lite will come in three color options: Charcoal Black, Oxford Blue and Sakura Pink. There is a 1.28-inch always-on transflective display and optical heart rate sensor. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE and will be compatible with both Android and iOS. There is a 200mAh battery rated to last for up to 30 days of basic use and 15 days of typical use. The smart wearable market has seen a growth in interest and Amazfit want to remain the leader.

Story Timeline

