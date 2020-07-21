comscore Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch flash sale in India on July 29: Price, features
Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch flash sale in India on July 29 via Flipkart: Price, features

The Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch price in India is set at Rs 3,799. It will be available in the black color option via Flipkart.

Huami’s Amazfit is all set to soon launch the Bip S Lite smartwatch in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed sale details and features of the wearable. It will go on sale at 12:00PM via Flipkart and the brand’s Amazfit online store. The Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch price in India is set at Rs 3,799. Last month, the company launched Bip S watch, and now it has unveiled a lighter variant of it. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S Lite to launch in India on July 29; will compete with Realme Watch

The latest Amazfit smartwatch is about 30g light and features a thin design. The device offers a transflective always-on color display. The fitness tracker integrates Huami-PAI, which is an indicator of personal activity giving details about your heart health and overall fitness. The Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch ships with as many as eight sports modes, and even has support for 5ATM water resistance. Also Read - Honor MagicWatch 2 new update adds 85 new workout modes and more

The company claims that with the watch users will get 30 days of battery life. The device supports Bluetooth music control, weather forecast, and even heart rate sensor. Interestingly, the Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch supports 150 watch faces with 2 custom widgets. The Amazfit of the wearable offers a ton of features, and it is available for both  Android and iOS users.  Huami says that its self-developed optical sensor provides “high-precision” continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning, and heart rate interval values. Also Read - Gionee launches 3 new G Buddy Smart ‘Life’ smartwatches in India, price starts at Rs 2,499

The Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch comes with daily tracking activities along with eight sports modes. These include Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, and Freestyle. You get a colorful always-on display. The brand says the smartwatch’s display is easily readable outdoors, even under bright sunlight. It is said to come with true bright colors with 64 gamuts. The new Amazfit Bip smartwatch will be available in the black color option via Flipkart.

