Amazfit Bip S price leaked ahead of India launch next week

Amazfit Bip S, the affordable smartwatch from Amazfit, is set to launch in India on June 3. The wearable was first introduced at CES 2020 early this year and it went on sale in China last month. Now, the company is bringing the smart wearable device to India next month. Huami has already confirmed that Amazfit Bip S will debut in India on June 3. Now, the price of the product has inadvertently leaked ahead of its debut next week.

Amazfit Bip S India Price leak

A listing for Amazfit Bip S has appeared on Amazon India hinting at a price of Rs 4,999. With Realme Watch launching at Rs 3,999, we might see the device being priced lower when it goes official next week. To recall, Huami had launched the Amazfit Bip in India at Rs 4,999 as well. With Bip S being its successor, the pricing seems realistic. However, with the competition offering competitive devices at cheaper price, Amazfit needs more aggressive pricing in this segment.

The Amazfit Bip S keeps the square display seem on its predecessor. It sports a 1.28-inch TFT color display with a resolution of 176 x 176 pixels. The smartwatch supports 10 different sports modes, which is more than double the original. It is capable of tracking indoor and outdoor activities like running, cycling, walking, elliptical training and yoga. It can also track indoor and outdoor swimming. For swimmers, it is capable of measuring stroke rate, stroke times and SWOLF index.

Huami has equipped the Amazfit Bip S with a Sony GPS chip for accurate positioning and tracking your path. The smart wearable is capable of tracking your heart 24 hours of the day and includes a BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor as well. The wearable packs a 190mAh battery that is rated to last for around 40 days of usage on a single charge. There is 90 days of usage in standby and 22 hours of usage on a single charge with GPS turned on. Once it goes official next week, the smartwatch will compete with just launched Realme Watch.