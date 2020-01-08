comscore Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery life | BGR India
Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery life, along with new earbuds and a treadmill unveiled at CES 2020

The company also announced a new rugged Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch, a couple of heart-rate sensing earbuds and a new treadmill.

  Published: January 8, 2020 10:13 AM IST
Wearables are going stronger year after year. With brands like Samsung, Apple and Huawei getting into the game, new bars are being set in the wearable segment. However, one brand that has seen a quick growth in the wearable segment is Huami. Huami’s Amazfit smartwatches have turned into quite the phenomenon in the budget wearable sector. The popularity started with the Amazfit Bip, and now Huami has revamped the classic at CES 2020.

Nobody knew about the Amazfit Bip when it launched. Regardless, the product went on to become one of the internet’s most widely sold smartwatches. The watch is now back at CES 2020 in the form of the new Amazfit Bip S. The new smartwatch adds in a couple of key features like 5 ATM water resistance, swim tracking, added exercise modes and Bluetooth music controls.

The Amazfit Bip has sold over 4 million units. Hence, it is Huami’s biggest success in wearables. It makes sense for the brand to make a worthy successor. Also, if you didn’t already know, Huami falls under larger parent company Xiaomi. Huami is responsible for developing the wearable segment for the brand. Apart from the entire Amazfit range of smartwatches, Huami also makes the Xiaomi Mi Band series.

Other Amazfit products

Huami didn’t come to CES 2020 armed just with a single watch. The brand is launching another watch too – the rugged Amazfit T-Rex. Huami will also launch two earbuds that can sense heart-rates. One of the buds, the Amazfit PowerBuds, is more exercise-focused. Meanwhile, the other AMAZFIT ZenBuds is for sleep tracking.

But these are still wearables. Huami has gone a step further by launching a treadmill with a full mirror display. Inspired by Peleton, the Amazfit HomeStudiois not a complete product yet. The smart treadmill is meant to be an affordable alternative to expensive home-gym technologies.

  Published Date: January 8, 2020 10:13 AM IST

