Amazfit Bip S to launch at CES 2020 on January 7 | BGR India
News

Amazfit Bip S with powerful battery to launch at CES 2020 on January 7

Wearables

The Amazfit Bip S will be the successor to the Amazfit Bip with a better battery and made from ultralight materials.

  • Updated: December 30, 2019 11:09 AM IST
amazfit-true-wireless-earbuds-huami-CES-2020-Xiaomi

Huami recently announced that it will be attending CES 2020 to announce a new product. The Chinese company is set to debut its true wireless earbuds at the event on January 7. However, that won’t be the only product Huami will launch. Amazfit has already started teasing a new watch – Amazfit Bip S. It will bring key improvements over the predecessor.

Amazfit Bip S teasers decoded

The Amazfit Bip was launched in 2018, after which Huami released the Bip Lite without GPS this year. Now, the Amazfit Bip S will be the true successor to the Bip with new activity-tracking features and more. According to the teasers, the new smartwatch will come with ultra-lightweight materials.

The Bip S will also pack a powerful battery that will last longer. From the teasers, we can see that the design has been unchanged. You still get a square display with curved corners. There is also a round button on the right side, for back and menu options. The teasers also hint at the same 22mm straps as the previous model. More details will be revealed at CES 2020.

Amazfit true wireless earbuds

Amazfit has also confirmed that the TWS Earbuds will come equipped with heart rate sensor. It’ll have sound insulation and noise reduction features. Talking about the new product category, it’s been teased that the range will target “sports and fitness enthusiasts, bringing a new kind of sports and lifestyle, helping users challenge themselves and push the limits.”

Amazfit GTR smartwatches

Recently, its sub-brand Amazfit launched two new version of the Amazfit GTR smartwatches in India. The 47mm Titanium version and the 42 mm Glitter Edition are available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. You can buy these smart wearables via Flipkart.

The Amazfit GTR (47) smartwatch can deliver up to 24 days of battery life, as per Huami. The wearable packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. The 42mm version can last up to 12 days. It sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. Both smartwatches have Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 30, 2019 11:04 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 30, 2019 11:09 AM IST

