Amazfit Bip U Pro to launch in India this week: Here's what we can expect

Last year, Amazfit launched the Bip U as one of its most affordable smartwatches in India. The Bip U left us impressed despite missing out on a couple of necessities. Amazfit now wants to pacify the demanding consumers with a "Pro" version of the same, called the Bip U Pro. The company has already teased the additions on Amazon but an official date is yet to be announced. Leaks, however, suggest a launch within this week.

The Bip U Pro launched in the US market in December 2020 as a pumped-up version of the standard Bip U model. The only new additions over the vanilla model include a microphone for taking Amazon Alexa commands, a GPS sensor, and a geomagnetic sensor for the compass. Rest of the features, including the design, are similar to the standard Bip U.

Amazfit Bip U Pro launching in India

Amazfit is yet to announce the prices for the Bip U Pro but we expect it to cost slightly more than the regular model. The Bip U currently sells at a price of Rs 3,999 in India and the Pro variant with its extra features could possibly demand an extra price of Rs 5,000, or more.

Similar to the standard model, the Bip U Pro comes with a 1.43-inch LCD display with a design that apes the Apple Watch wearables. The display has 2.5D glass for protection and gets anti-fingerprint coating. The watch is built of plastic and flaunts silicon straps. Amazfit sells it in three colour variants, namely black, green, and pink. The plastic body makes for an overall weight of 31 grams.

When it comes to health features, the Bip U Pro can measure heart rate, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and more, courtesy of its BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensors. The GPS sensor and geomagnetic could help with the overall fitness measurement package.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro can also show you notifications from your smartphone, call and message alerts, music playback control, stopwatch, weather forecast, camera shutter control, find my phone, etc. With its 230mAh battery, Amazfit promises an overall endurance of 9 days on a single charge.

The Bip U Pro is expected to compete with the Realme Watch S which also sells at a price of Rs 4,999. The Realme Watch S gets a circular dial and basic fitness tracking features.