comscore Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499: Check specifications, features
News

Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499: Check specifications, features

Wearables

The Amazfit Bip U comes with an introductory price of Rs 3,499 and this offer will be valid for one month.

  • Updated: October 15, 2020 4:14 PM IST
Amazfit Bip U

The Amazfit Bip U smartwatch has been launched in India. It will be available for purchase via the brand’s online store and Amazon.in. The Amazfit Bip U comes with an introductory price of Rs 3,499 and this offer will be valid for one month. The original price of the wearable is Rs 3,999. The company is claiming that the fitness tracker will offer nine days of battery life. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Amazfit Bip U to launch in India on October 16

Features, specifications

The Amazfit Bip U comes with a 1.43-inch HD large TFT-LCD color display with 320×302 pixel resolution. The watch has 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 and anti-fingerprint coating. You will get 50 watch faces. It is available in three vibrant colors, including black, pink and green. Also Read - Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

With this device, you get more than 60 Sports modes, as per the company. These include running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, kickboxing and more. The company says that the wearable can deliver key metrics in real-time and it can be paired with an app to show your position. One will be able to track your daily activities with steps, calories, distance. Also Read - Amazfit Band 5 launched with Blood Oxygen sensor, is based on the Mi Band 5

The fitness tracker is water resistance of up to 50 meters. You also get 2 PPG bio-tracking optical sensors that monitor your heart rate 24 hours a day. It packs OxygenBeats SpO2 measurement that measures blood oxygen saturation. The Amazfit Bip U series can track menstrual cycles and ovulation along with the reminders. It can also monitor your breathing to regulate stress and ask you to relax.

The smartwatch comes with PAI, which is the company’s Personal Activity Intelligence. “Using a special algorithm, this system converts complex data like heart rate, active time, and other indicators into values that help you assess your overall health,” Amazfit said. Customers will get 9-day battery life. The Amazfit Bip U can sync with text messages, emails, and notifications from a number of apps on your smartphone.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 15, 2020 4:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 15, 2020 4:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Coolpad Cool 6 launched in India with 48MP triple camera setup: Check price, features
News
Coolpad Cool 6 launched in India with 48MP triple camera setup: Check price, features
OnePlus 8T is here in all its glory: Check out its top features

Photo Gallery

OnePlus 8T is here in all its glory: Check out its top features

OnePlus 8T is here in all its glory: Check out its top features

Photo Gallery

OnePlus 8T is here in all its glory: Check out its top features

Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499: Check specifications, features

Wearables

Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499: Check specifications, features

Huawei Mate 40 series to get octagonal camera module

News

Huawei Mate 40 series to get octagonal camera module

TSMC can already manufacture chipset for Huawei

News

TSMC can already manufacture chipset for Huawei

Most Popular

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Review

Coolpad Cool 6 launched in India with 48MP triple camera setup: Check price, features

Huawei Mate 40 series to get octagonal camera module

TSMC can already manufacture chipset for Huawei

Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990

Apple iOS 14.1 Golden Master released for developers

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499: Check specifications, features

Wearables

Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499: Check specifications, features
Amazfit Bip U to launch in India on October 16

Wearables

Amazfit Bip U to launch in India on October 16
Fossil Gen 5E smartwatches launched: Check price, features, availability and more

Wearables

Fossil Gen 5E smartwatches launched: Check price, features, availability and more
Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

Review

Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload
Amazfit Neo launched: Price in India, features

News

Amazfit Neo launched: Price in India, features

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A15 ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC के साथ 10,990 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C ड्यूल माइक सिस्टम के साथ 2499 रुपये में हुए लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

OnePlus जल्द लॉन्च करेगा स्मार्टवॉच, कंपनी ने ट्विटर पर किया टीज

Disney+ Hotstar Premium सब्सक्रिप्शन वाला ऑफर जल्द लॉन्च कर सकती है Jio

Oppo ने लॉन्च किया 6 कैमरे वाला नया स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event
Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review
Motorola Razr 5G first look

Hands On

Motorola Razr 5G first look
Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions

Hands On

Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions

News

Coolpad Cool 6 launched in India with 48MP triple camera setup: Check price, features
News
Coolpad Cool 6 launched in India with 48MP triple camera setup: Check price, features
Huawei Mate 40 series to get octagonal camera module

News

Huawei Mate 40 series to get octagonal camera module
TSMC can already manufacture chipset for Huawei

News

TSMC can already manufacture chipset for Huawei
Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990

News

Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990
Apple iOS 14.1 Golden Master released for developers

News

Apple iOS 14.1 Golden Master released for developers

new arrivals in india

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers