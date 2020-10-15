The Amazfit Bip U smartwatch has been launched in India. It will be available for purchase via the brand’s online store and Amazon.in. The Amazfit Bip U comes with an introductory price of Rs 3,499 and this offer will be valid for one month. The original price of the wearable is Rs 3,999. The company is claiming that the fitness tracker will offer nine days of battery life. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Amazfit Bip U to launch in India on October 16

Features, specifications

The Amazfit Bip U comes with a 1.43-inch HD large TFT-LCD color display with 320×302 pixel resolution. The watch has 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 and anti-fingerprint coating. You will get 50 watch faces. It is available in three vibrant colors, including black, pink and green. Also Read - Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

With this device, you get more than 60 Sports modes, as per the company. These include running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, kickboxing and more. The company says that the wearable can deliver key metrics in real-time and it can be paired with an app to show your position. One will be able to track your daily activities with steps, calories, distance. Also Read - Amazfit Band 5 launched with Blood Oxygen sensor, is based on the Mi Band 5

The fitness tracker is water resistance of up to 50 meters. You also get 2 PPG bio-tracking optical sensors that monitor your heart rate 24 hours a day. It packs OxygenBeats SpO2 measurement that measures blood oxygen saturation. The Amazfit Bip U series can track menstrual cycles and ovulation along with the reminders. It can also monitor your breathing to regulate stress and ask you to relax.

The smartwatch comes with PAI, which is the company’s Personal Activity Intelligence. “Using a special algorithm, this system converts complex data like heart rate, active time, and other indicators into values that help you assess your overall health,” Amazfit said. Customers will get 9-day battery life. The Amazfit Bip U can sync with text messages, emails, and notifications from a number of apps on your smartphone.