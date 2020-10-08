comscore Amazfit Bip U to launch in India on October 16 | BGR India
News

Amazfit Bip U to launch in India on October 16

Wearables

The Amazfit Bip U will come with an LCD screen, over 60 sports tracking modes, and a 9-day battery life.

  • Published: October 8, 2020 11:43 AM IST
Huami Amazfit Bip U

Huami is soon to launch another pocket-friendly wearable in  India this month in the form of the Huami Amazfit Bip U. The Bip U is scheduled to launch on October 16 via Amazon and Amazfit web stores. The smartwatch already has a product page on Amazon India, where some of its key specifications were recently revealed. Also Read - Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

The Huami Amazfit Bip U features a square polycarbonate casing and comes with a silicone watch strap. There is a 1.43-inch wide LCD display which now comes with Always-On functionality. Tracking includes heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and over 60 other sport modes. The Amazfit Bip U weighs just 31 grams and comes with 5ATM water resistance. There is a 225mAh battery and it is claimed to last 9 days under normal usage scenarios. Also Read - Amazfit Neo smartwatch launched with 28 days battery life: Price in India, features

Watch: Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

As per some leaked images, the watch will be available in three colors – black, green and pink. Interestingly, the colors coat the straps as well as the outer case of the watch dial. For more details on the Huami Amazfit Bip U like the pricing and availability, we will have to wait until the launch next week. Also Read - Amazfit Band 5 launched with Blood Oxygen sensor, is based on the Mi Band 5

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite price falls

In other news, Huami has relaunched the Amazfit Verge Lite in India at a new price. Customers can purchase the Amazfit Verge Lite on Flipkart at Rs 4,999. Earlier priced at Rs 6,999, The Verge Lite has now seen a price drop of Rs 2,000. The wearable was launched in India last year, as the lighter version to Amazfit’s flagship wearable, the Amazfit Verge.

The Lite version also comes with advanced functionalities like the lasting battery life of up to 20 days, a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, which gives the screen an incredibly bright and colorful appeal, and a durable casing with an anti-fingerprint reinforced Corning Gorilla Glass.

Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

Also Read

Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

With the new price of Rs 4,999, the Huami Amazfit Verge Lite will be competing against rival Realme Watch and its own Huami Amazfit Bip S. The advantages of the Verge Lite over the equally priced Bip S will be its vibrant AMOLED screen, circular dial, and premium look. However, it will not have the battery life of the Amazfit Bip S.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 8, 2020 11:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: Check details
News
Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: Check details
Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy F41 India launch today

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 India launch today

Qualcomm is making its own gaming smartphone with Asus

News

Qualcomm is making its own gaming smartphone with Asus

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Review

Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve review: Health tracking in style

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 review: Now it monitors wellness too

Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: Check details

Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy F41 India launch today

Qualcomm is making its own gaming smartphone with Asus

Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazfit Bip U to launch in India on October 16

Wearables

Amazfit Bip U to launch in India on October 16
Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price
Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app

News

Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India for Rs 49,999

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India for Rs 49,999
Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon, Mi.com

News

Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon, Mi.com

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime का कलर वेरिएंट हुआ लीक, जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

OnePlus Nord N10 5G और Nord N100 स्मार्टफोन अक्टूबर के अंत तक हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Paytm First Games ऐप की गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर दो हफ्ते बाद हुई वापसी

Samsung Galaxy F41 स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, जानें कीमत, खूबियां

बड़ी डिस्प्ले और दमदार बैटरी वाले Redmi 9i फोन की सेल आज, सिर्फ Rs. 923 की EMI पर खरीदें

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: Check details
News
Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: Check details
Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy F41 India launch today

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 India launch today
Qualcomm is making its own gaming smartphone with Asus

News

Qualcomm is making its own gaming smartphone with Asus
Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020

News

Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers