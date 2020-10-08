Amazfit Bip U to launch in India on October 16

Huami is soon to launch another pocket-friendly wearable in India this month in the form of the Huami Amazfit Bip U. The Bip U is scheduled to launch on October 16 via Amazon and Amazfit web stores. The smartwatch already has a product page on Amazon India, where some of its key specifications were recently revealed. Also Read - Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

The Huami Amazfit Bip U features a square polycarbonate casing and comes with a silicone watch strap. There is a 1.43-inch wide LCD display which now comes with Always-On functionality. Tracking includes heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and over 60 other sport modes. The Amazfit Bip U weighs just 31 grams and comes with 5ATM water resistance. There is a 225mAh battery and it is claimed to last 9 days under normal usage scenarios. Also Read - Amazfit Neo smartwatch launched with 28 days battery life: Price in India, features

As per some leaked images, the watch will be available in three colors – black, green and pink. Interestingly, the colors coat the straps as well as the outer case of the watch dial. For more details on the Huami Amazfit Bip U like the pricing and availability, we will have to wait until the launch next week. Also Read - Amazfit Band 5 launched with Blood Oxygen sensor, is based on the Mi Band 5

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite price falls

In other news, Huami has relaunched the Amazfit Verge Lite in India at a new price. Customers can purchase the Amazfit Verge Lite on Flipkart at Rs 4,999. Earlier priced at Rs 6,999, The Verge Lite has now seen a price drop of Rs 2,000. The wearable was launched in India last year, as the lighter version to Amazfit’s flagship wearable, the Amazfit Verge.

The Lite version also comes with advanced functionalities like the lasting battery life of up to 20 days, a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, which gives the screen an incredibly bright and colorful appeal, and a durable casing with an anti-fingerprint reinforced Corning Gorilla Glass.

With the new price of Rs 4,999, the Huami Amazfit Verge Lite will be competing against rival Realme Watch and its own Huami Amazfit Bip S. The advantages of the Verge Lite over the equally priced Bip S will be its vibrant AMOLED screen, circular dial, and premium look. However, it will not have the battery life of the Amazfit Bip S.