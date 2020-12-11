comscore Amazfit GTR 2 goes up for pre-order in India, revealing prices | BGR India
The Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch is coming to India on December 17 and the company has already revealed the prices for both the editions.

Amazfit GTR 2

The Amazfit GTR 2 is currently one of the most hyped smartwatches across global markets this year. Not only does it cost reasonable but the second generation model brings some substantial upgrades over the older model, from the design to the software features. Amazfit is bringing the GTR 2 to India on November 17 and ahead of the launch, it has revealed the prices for pre-bookings. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2, Amazfit GTR 2 make international debut with Amazon Alexa support

The Amazfit GTR 2 is coming to India in two versions: Classic and Sport. The Sport version comes with a silicone strap and will cost Rs 12,999. The Classic version gains a stainless steel finish for the body of the watch and a nice leather strap, costing Rs 13,499. You can pre-book these watches until December 17 and beyond that, these watches will be available on Flipkart as well as Amazfit’s own website. Also Read - Amazfit Pop launched: 1.43-inch display, blood oxygen monitoring, and more at $52

Amazfit GTR 2 price revealed for India

The Amazfit GTR 2 is a major upgrade over the first-generation model. The design sheds the extra bulk from the previous model and is now sleeker, at least what it seems from the pictures. The display now measures 1.3-inched and still uses an AMOLED panel. Amazfit promises up to 10-days of battery life. The watch can not only track heart rate but it can also keep an eye on your blood-oxygen levels. Also Read - Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

The Amazfit GTR 2 now gains a microphone and a tiny speaker that allows the users to take calls from the smartphone. The calls are transferred via Bluetooth and there’s no LTE connectivity. However, there’s GPS to track your position and one can also store up to 3GB of music files to directly play from the watch.

Amazfit has also baked in support for Always On display Additionally, the watch now gets a basic voice assistant to help with certain activities. There’s an offline voice assistant that can open apps on the watch with voice commands. With an OTA update later, the watch will have Amazon Alexa onboard. Hence, you can make regular queries as well as control smart devices.

With its starting price of Rs 12,999, the Amazfit GTR 2 commands a slight premium over the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, the latter costing Rs 9,999. Compared to the GTR 2, the Mi Watch revolve lacks blood oxygen monitoring and does not feature voice assistants. Moreover, Realme is also coming up with a Realme Watch S Pro that’s expected to cost almost the same as this watch

  Published Date: December 11, 2020 7:56 PM IST

Best Sellers