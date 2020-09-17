Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 teased, could launch on September 22

Huami will soon launch two new Amazfit watches in India. The new watches will be the Amazfit GTR 2 and the Amazfit GTS 2. Like the names suggest, the new Amazfit watches will succeed the original GTR and GTS watches. Huami Amazfit founder and CEO Wang Huang also commented on the similarity of the Amazfit and the new Apple. The upcoming watches are expected to have a SpO2 and stress detection features among the usual heart-rate detection, step counter, and more. Also Read - Huami Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch now available in India for Rs 4,999; check details

Amazon recently shared an invite on the launch of the upcoming wearables. Wang Huang also commented on the challenges faced while designing the new Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2. The founder mentioned how hard it was to surpass the original watches. Among other things, the major additions on the watch include a bunch of new design elements along with improved battery life and heath features. Also Read - Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

As per the teaser shared by Huami, the Amazfit GTR 2 has a round face and a comparatively narrow bezel. The GTR 2 sports a classic look and is expected to come with a bigger battery compared to the Amazfit GTR’s 410mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Amazfit GTS 2 will follow in the GTS’s footsteps and come with a square-shaped display. The new watch, however, looks slimmer than its predecessor. Both the watches are expected to launch on September 22 at 11:30 am IST. Also Read - Amazfit Stratos 3 Review: Huami's outdoor fitness watch is a perfect blend of price and features

In other news, Amazfit is all set to launch its latest smartwatch in India and it will be called Amazfit Neo. This device was recently launched in China and now it will make its debut in the Indian market. This news directly comes from the company. The wearable comes with a heart rate sensor, a 1.2-inch display, up to 27 days of battery life, 5ATM rating, and more. It will likely be sold in Classic Black, Grass Grey Green, and Coral Orange colors. In India, the Amazfit Neo is expected to cost around Rs 3,000.