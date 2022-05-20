comscore Amazfit GTR 2 launched in India: Check price, features, other details
News

Amazfit GTR 2 launched in India at Rs 10,999: Check all features, other details

Wearables

The new Amazfit GTR 2 gets a fully rotatable screen. What this means is that it can be used by both left-handed and right-handed users.

New Amazfit GTR 2

It comes with a special price for Day 1 buyers

Amazfit has launched the new version of the GTR 2 which comes with extensive health and fitness features along with HD AMOLED display and BT calling. This new generation comes with some changes in the design element as well as some enhancements to the feature list. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2022 unveiled at Rs 5,999 in India: Check specs, sale offers, availability

Amazfit GTR 2 Price and Offer

The new smartwatch has been launched at a price of Rs 11,999. However, a special launch price of Rs 10,999 will be valid only on the first day of the sale. The Amazfit GTR2 will go on sale from May 23. It will be available in Black and Grey colours. The watch will be exclusively available on Flipkart and Amazfit’s official website. Also Read - Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3 launched in India: Check price, top features and more

Design

The Amazfit GTR 2 will be available with either stainless steel or black aluminum alloy case, the new Amazfit GTR 2 has a round dial with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. It gets 3D curved glass for a more premium appeal. The watch display is made from 3D Corning Gorilla glass with optical Diamond-like Carbon (oDLC) and anti-fingerprint coatings. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan gift ideas: Great smartwatches for bonding with your sibling

The watch gets a fully rotatable screen. What this means is that it can be used by both left-handed and right-handed users. Users will get a choice of more than 50 watch faces. You can also customize the Quick Access App too, then simply swipe left or right to access the most used apps and health and fitness tracking features.

Health and Fitness Management Features

The new Amazfit GTR 2 offers heart rate monitoring. Equipped with the BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor. This sensor tracks your heart rate 24/7, it monitors your resting heart rate, and heart rate zones and provides you with abnormal heart rate warnings, to better understand your heart health.

The BioTracker 2 PPG also supports OxygenBeats to measure blood-oxygen saturation. When engaged in long-term strenuous mental or physical activity, you can measure your current blood-oxygen level in order to quickly understand your physical state.

The watch also supports sleep quality monitoring. You can synchronize the app with the watch to learn more about how long you spend in light and deep sleep stages, including the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep stage, and even daytime naps. The GT 2 series smartwatches also support stress monitoring.

Additionally, the new GTR 2 features the PAI Health Assessment System that turns your heart rate data, tracked activities, and other health data into a PAI score. This score you understand your physical well-being at a glance. PAI stands for Personal Activity Intelligence, and your PAI score is based on your profile. The Amazfit GTR 2 includes 90+ built-in sports modes. The smartwatch is waterproof to 5 ATMs.

Features

Amazfit GTR 2 has about 3GB of local music storage. This allows the user to listen to music even without their phone. The phone uses haptic vibration feedback when you receive calls or get notifications. For more safety, the watch gets a wear detection function that will lock the watch to protect your privacy and you can add a password for extra security.

The new Amazfit GTR 2 comes with a built-in microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calls and Alexa Voice assistant. You will be able to ask questions, search for information, get translations, create shopping lists, set alarms, timers and reminders, check the weather, control smart home devices and more on the new Amazfit GTR 2.

An offline voice control feature on the new Amazfit GTR 2 also lets you perform voice operations on your watch even without internet access, including turning on sports modes, heart rate tracking and more.

Amazfit GTR 2 Specs

The new watch has a thinner body and a battery capacity of 471 mAh battery. The company claims that the new GTR 2 can provide a battery life of up to 11 days with typical usage and 6 days of heavy usage.

Specifications

Amazfit GTR 2 (new version)

Screen

1.39” AMOLED 454 x 454 HD

Weight

Classic model-39g (without strap)
Sport model- 24.7g (aluminium alloy without strap)

Touch Screen

Tempered glass + anti-fingerprint coating + ODLC coating

Variants / Colours

Classic Edition and Sport Edition / Obsidian Black

Sensors

Huami self-developed BioTrackerTM 2 PPG

(support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Air pressure sensor,, Acceleration sensor,

Gyroscope sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor,

Ambient light sensor

Body Materials

Classic Edition: Obsidian black leather strap. Stainless steel casing

Sport Edition: Obsidian black silicone strap. Aluminium alloy casing

Wristband Materials

Silicon or Leather, Quick release

Waterproof

5 ATM

Battery Life

471 mAh battery

– Extended 11 days; Typical usage

– 6 Days heavy usage

– Charging Time about 2.5 hours

Sports Modes

90+ Built-in Sports Modes

Health Features

-24 hour heart rate monitoring

-Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement

-PAI™ Health Assessment

-Sleep Quality Monitoring

-Stress Level Monitoring

Notifications

Yes

Accessories

Strap / Charging base / Instruction manual

Supported devices

Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above

Application

Zepp OS
  • Published Date: May 20, 2022 3:06 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 20, 2022 3:08 PM IST

