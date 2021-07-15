Amazfit GTR 2 LTE with eSIM call function, SpO2 sensor launched: Price, specs

AmazFit GTR 2 LTE, the new smartwatch has been added to Amazfit’s wearable portfolio. The new smartwatch has been launched alongside the Amazfit Powerbuds Pro earbuds. The LTE model is similar to that of the Amazfit GTR 2 that was introduced last year, however, the latter now offers eSIM call functionality. Also Read - Top smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in July 2021: Mi Watch Revolve Active, Amazfit GTS 2e, etc

Amazfit GTR 2 LTE price, availability

Amazfit GTR 2 LTE is launched at a global price of EUR 249 (around Rs 21,900) globally. It will be available via Amazfit's official website and Amazon from the third quarter of this year. The wearable has been introduced in Germany and Spain. However, the company hasn't shared any detail on the availability of the new Amazfit smartwatch in other global markets including India.

Amazfit GTR 2 LTE specs, features

Amazfit GTR 2 LTE shares similar internals to that on the older sibling. The smartwatch feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 326ppi pixel density. The display has a peak brightness of 450 nits. Similar to other smartwatches, Amazfit GTR 2 LTE sports a SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitor, and heart rate sensor. The wearable flaunts a round dial with a silicone strap and 3D glass protection on top of the display.

Amazfit GTR 2 LTE is said to offer 12 professional sports modes, 3GB of native storage that is capable of storing up to 600 songs. The smartwatch from Amazfit can track over 90 sports modes. The watch packs a 417mAh battery that can deliver around two weeks of battery life. With power-saving mode on it is said to offer up to 38 days of usage. The battery backup can fluctuate depending on calling function usage.

Connectivity options on the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE include- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity, GPS with dual satellite positioning, and NFC. The watch boasts a Wi-Fi music transmission to allow transferring music over a Wi-Fi network. Sensors on board include- accelerometer, air pressure sensor, ambient light, and gyroscope.