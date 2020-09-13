Huami is set to add another Amazfit product to its lineup in the coming weeks. The company’s fitness wear series has gained decent traction in the global market. In markets like India, Amazfit is known for its affordable, yet feature-packed products. And now, Amazfit is likely to launch the successor to its GTR smartwatch soon. This device has just received its Bluetooth certification, which is usually the last step of pre-launch protocols. Also Read - Amazfit Neo launches as a retro-style digital smartwatch, promises up to 37 days of power

So, we can expect Huami to make the formal announcement for the product anytime now. The Bluetooth SIG listing confirms the GTR 2 will support Bluetooth V5.0 for connectivity. In addition to this, the device carries the model number ‘A1952’. As per earlier rumors about the product, the GTR 2 smartwatch will come with a round AMOLED display. And like its predecessor, the GTR 2 will be available in two sizes. Also Read - Amazfit PowerBuds review: Heart rate monitoring with decent sound experience

But with the demand for more features from users, we can expect the GTR 2 to feature an improved heart rate sensor. In addition to this, the smartwatch could also pack a SpO2 monitor, something that has become relevant because of the current COVID-19 pandemic. And finally, the new smartwatch, at least the global variant, is expected to support Amazon Alexa for hands-free voice control. It remains to be seen if the extra features bump up the price of the GTR 2 smartwatch. Also Read - Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

Earlier this month, Huami also introduced the Amazfit Neo smartwatch in the market. The watch has launched in China and looks like a retro digital wristwatch from Casio. With the watch, one can track health data as well as keep a track of notifications on the wrist. The price of the Amazfit Neo starts at CNY 299 (approximately Rs 3,200). Due to the STN display, the watch will only show you icons for notifications instead of the whole text. To navigate, there is a set of four buttons on the sides.

Amazfit says the Neo is rated at 5ATM of water resistance. Hence, you can wear it while swimming and in rainy weather. The watch relies on Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 for connection to the phone. Additionally, the 160mAh battery inside the Amazfit Neo can last you up to 27 days with all the sensors activated.