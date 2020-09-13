comscore Amazfit GTR 2 gets Bluetooth certification, could launch soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazfit GTR 2 could launch soon, gets Bluetooth certification
News

Amazfit GTR 2 could launch soon, gets Bluetooth certification

News

Amazfit launched the GTR smartwatch last year and now its upgraded version is all set to be announced.

  • Published: September 13, 2020 1:38 PM IST
Huami Amazfit GTR Review 4

Huami is set to add another Amazfit product to its lineup in the coming weeks. The company’s fitness wear series has gained decent traction in the global market. In markets like India, Amazfit is known for its affordable, yet feature-packed products. And now, Amazfit is likely to launch the successor to its GTR smartwatch soon. This device has just received its Bluetooth certification, which is usually the last step of pre-launch protocols. Also Read - Amazfit Neo launches as a retro-style digital smartwatch, promises up to 37 days of power

So, we can expect Huami to make the formal announcement for the product anytime now. The Bluetooth SIG listing confirms the GTR 2 will support Bluetooth V5.0 for connectivity. In addition to this, the device carries the model number ‘A1952’. As per earlier rumors about the product, the GTR 2 smartwatch will come with a round AMOLED display. And like its predecessor, the GTR 2 will be available in two sizes. Also Read - Amazfit PowerBuds review: Heart rate monitoring with decent sound experience

Watch: Weekly News Roundup September 4

But with the demand for more features from users, we can expect the GTR 2 to feature an improved heart rate sensor. In addition to this, the smartwatch could also pack a SpO2 monitor, something that has become relevant because of the current COVID-19 pandemic. And finally, the new smartwatch, at least the global variant, is expected to support Amazon Alexa for hands-free voice control. It remains to be seen if the extra features bump up the price of the GTR 2 smartwatch. Also Read - Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

Amazfit NEO digital smartwatch launched: Check price, features

Earlier this month, Huami also introduced the Amazfit Neo smartwatch in the market. The watch has launched in China and looks like a retro digital wristwatch from Casio. With the watch, one can track health data as well as keep a track of notifications on the wrist. The price of the Amazfit Neo starts at CNY 299 (approximately Rs 3,200). Due to the STN display, the watch will only show you icons for notifications instead of the whole text. To navigate, there is a set of four buttons on the sides.

Amazfit says the Neo is rated at 5ATM of water resistance. Hence, you can wear it while swimming and in rainy weather. The watch relies on Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 for connection to the phone. Additionally, the 160mAh battery inside the Amazfit Neo can last you up to 27 days with all the sensors activated.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 13, 2020 1:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch gets Bluetooth certification, could launch soon
Wearables
Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch gets Bluetooth certification, could launch soon
Realme 7 Pro first sale in India on September 14: Check price, specifications

News

Realme 7 Pro first sale in India on September 14: Check price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition gets certified, expected to launch in October

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition gets certified, expected to launch in October

OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro support pages found on OnePlus website

News

OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro support pages found on OnePlus website

Nokia 5.3 Review: Check price, features and specifications

Review

Nokia 5.3 Review: Check price, features and specifications

Most Popular

Nokia 5.3 Review: Check price, features and specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review

OxygenOS 11 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch gets Bluetooth certification, could launch soon

Realme 7 Pro first sale in India on September 14: Check price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition gets certified, expected to launch in October

OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro support pages found on OnePlus website

Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch gets Bluetooth certification, could launch soon

Wearables

Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch gets Bluetooth certification, could launch soon
IFA 2020: Honor launches Watch GS Pro with 25 days battery life

Wearables

IFA 2020: Honor launches Watch GS Pro with 25 days battery life
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020; check out the best deals

Deals

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020; check out the best deals
Amazfit PowerBuds TWS to launch on Amazon India for Rs 6,999: Check sale details

News

Amazfit PowerBuds TWS to launch on Amazon India for Rs 6,999: Check sale details
Best smartwatch gifting ideas for this Raksha bandhan

Wearables

Best smartwatch gifting ideas for this Raksha bandhan

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) भारत में 7040mAh बैटरी के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Redmi 9i के लॉन्च से पहले कीमत हुई लीक, 15 सितंबर को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

OnePlus 8 5G सीरीज को Amazon India से 3 हजार रुपये सस्ते में खरीदें, जानें कीमत

POCO X3 के 1 लाख फोन महज 3 दिनों में बिके, 5 कैमरा, 6GB रैम से लेस है मोबाइल

Flipkart Big Saving Days सेल 18 सितंबर से होगी लाइव, पहले ही 1 रुपये में करें डील्स को बुक

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review
Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review
BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

News

Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch gets Bluetooth certification, could launch soon
Wearables
Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch gets Bluetooth certification, could launch soon
Realme 7 Pro first sale in India on September 14: Check price, specifications

News

Realme 7 Pro first sale in India on September 14: Check price, specifications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition gets certified, expected to launch in October

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition gets certified, expected to launch in October
OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro support pages found on OnePlus website

News

OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro support pages found on OnePlus website
Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

News

Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers