Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTS 3 debut in India

Amazfit has launched three new smartwatches that include Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and Amazfit GTS 3 in India today. The three smartwatches were launched globally last week. In India, Amazfit GTR 3 will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and Amazfit GTS 3 will go on sale on Amazon. The highlights of Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTS 3 include a blood oxygen monitor, continuous heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and more.

Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, GTS 3 pricing, availability

Amazfit GTR 3 is priced at Rs 13,999 in India and is now available for purchase on Flipkart. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro will cost you Rs 18,999. Amazfit GTS 3 will be available at Rs 13,999 on Amazon. Also Read - Best smartwatches under Rs 5,000 in India: boAt Storm, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Redmi Watch, more

Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, GTS 3 specifications

The newly launched Amazfit GTR 3 Pro comes with a 1.45-inch ultra-HD AMOLED touch display that offers 480×480 pixel resolution. Amazfit GTR 3 features a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display and runs on the new Zepp OS. It comes with a circular dial and a rotatable crown. The Amazfit GTS 3 sports a square 1.75-inch HD AMOLED touch display that offers 390×450 pixel resolution.

According to the company, all three smartwatches come with tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating, 1,000nits of peak brightness and run on Amazfit’s own Zepp OS.

In terms of features, the smartwatches come with a 24×7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, stress, sleep, PAI health assessment, and menstrual cycle tracker. They also come with 150+ sports modes that include 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, stress, sleep and so on. The watches are even capable of automatically detecting 8 sports modes.

As for the battery, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro packs with a 450 mAh battery that offers 12 days of battery life, Amazfit GTR 3 will promise 21 days of battery life on a single charge and the Amazfit GTS 3 comes with a 250 mAh battery that can last up to 12 days.