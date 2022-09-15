Earlier this week, Amazfit launched the all-new Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch in India. The smartwatch succeeds the Amazfit GTR 3 and brings a couple of new improvements. Also Read - Independence Day sale: Best deals on Redmi Smart Band Pro, Amazfit Zepp E and more

The GTR 4 comes with a circular dial and has features like Bluetooth calling, 150+ workout modes, and up to 14 days of battery life. Starting today, the wearable is available for purchase online in the country. Also Read - Amazfit Band 7 debuts with a 1.47-inch display and 120+ sports modes

Amazfit GTR 4 price in India, colors

The Amazfit GTR 4 sale commenced at 12 PM today. It can now be purchased from Flipkart or Amazfit’s official website at Rs 16,999. However, it has a 10 percent limited-time card discount making the final price, Rs 15,299. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch launched in India at Rs 6,999 with new features: Check details

As for the colors, the wearable can be picked in two color options — Superspeed Black and Racetrack Grey. It also has a version with a brown strap.

Amazfit GTR 4 specification and features

The Amazfit GTR 4 comes with a circular dial having a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The screen has a 466 x 466 pixels resolution and has an anti-fingerprint coating. The screen also supports Always On Display and has tempered glass on top.

The smartwatch comes with over 200 different watch faces, which are customizable from the Zepp Health app. It comes with Bluetooth calling feature and has support for Fall Detection.

It has over 150+ different workouts and features several useful health modes. It also has a dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna for GPS tracking, which will help in outdoor workouts like cycling and running.

There’s a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level sensor, stress tracking, and sleep tracking. It also has the menstrual cycle tracking feature.

It houses a 475mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The device can be paired with both Android and iOS devices, with Android 7.0 and above and iOS 12 and above.

Apart from this, it also has music control and will receive SMS and app notifications. It also has a built-in Amazon Alexa assistant that will help you get done some tasks such as hands-free calling. Lastly, Amazfit is offering a 1-year warranty on the smartwatch.