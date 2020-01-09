comscore Amazfit GTR update brings new features, bug fixes | BGR India
  Amazfit GTR update brings always-on display, screen timeout features to the smartwatch
Amazfit GTR update brings always-on display, screen timeout features to the smartwatch

The Amazfit GTR update also brings bug fixes and performance improvements.

  Published: January 9, 2020 10:56 AM IST
Huami recently launched two new version of the Amazfit GTR smartwatch in India. The 47mm Titanium version and the 42 mm Glitter Edition are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. Now, the company is pushing out an update that brings new features, while squashing some bugs. The Amazfit GTR update is already rolling out to the devices. 

Amazfit GTR update detailed

According to a screenshot shared by TizenHelp, the Amazfit GTR update carries firmware, version V1.3.5.32. It brings timeout feature for the always-on display. This timeout feature will help conserve some battery life. The update also extends alarm ring time to 30 seconds. The smartwatch also shows a pop-up when AGPS expires.

Lastly, the update also fixes the black screen problem that some users had been facing. As of now, the update is currently being seeding in Malaysia. Other regions are expected to get the update soon. You can manually head over to Settings > Check for update in the Amazfit app to manually check it.

Specifications and features

The Amazfit GTR (47) smartwatch can deliver up to 24 days of battery life, as per Huami. The wearable packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. The 42mm version can last up to 12 days. It sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. Both smartwatches have Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. Also, the key highlights are 24-hour BioTracker PPG, heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminders, sleep analysis, exercise tracking and more.

The fitness wearables can also showcase notifications, reminders, texts, and incoming calls. One can also use the watch for weather information on the go, music, and a built-in compass. The fitness smartwatches offer a total of 12 different sports mode. These include several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running, and workout.

Once the activity is finished, the smartwatch displays all the data collected like distance, pace, bpm range, laps, time per lap, and much more. It supports NFC, an air pressure sensor as well as GPS + GLONASS double positioning that ensures a highly accurate route track. With the company’s app, users can check their heart rate performance and other sports data.

