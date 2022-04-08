Amazfit has launched Amazfit GTS 2 Mini in India last year at a starting price of Rs 7,000. The company has now unveiled its successor Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2022 at a price of Rs 6,000. The latest version is almost the same as its previous generation excluding the pricing as the 2022 model is Rs 1,000 cheaper. All the details of the new watch are now available on Amazfit’s official website. Also Read - Fossil launches Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch in India at a price of Rs 21,995

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2022 pricing, sale offers, availability

Amazfir GTS 2 Mini 2022 is priced at Rs 6,000 in India. However, the company has announced that buyers will get a discount of Rs 1,000 during the first sale on April 11. In terms of colours, it will be available in Pink, Blue and Black with Matte Finish colour variants. Also Read - Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series with solar charging support, 'unlimited battery life' and more

The smartwatch will go on sale in India on April 11 on the company’s official website and Amazon India website. Also Read - Garmin Fenix 7 series, Epix smartwatches launched in India at a starting price Rs 67,990, Rs 89,990 respectively

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2022 specifications, features

The new Amazfit GTS 2 Mini features a 1.55-inch AMOLED screen that has 354 × 306 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 450 nits. It comes with 80+ watchfaces and 60+ Always-On Display patterns. In terms of material, the smartwatch has an aluminum alloy and plastic material paired with skin-friendly silicone straps. You will also see a side-mounted physical button on the right edge of the rim.

Features of this smartwatch include 68+ workout modes, built-in Alexa, heart rate monitor, blood oxygen tracker, female cycle tracking, sleep quality monitor, stress level monitor and so on. The smartwatch comes with BioTracker 2 PPG optical heart rate sensor that also gives heart rate warnings. It also comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating, and Bluetooth camera connection.

As for the battery, Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2022 houses a 220 mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life in regular use, 7 days for heavy users. As per the company, in Basic mode, the smartwatch can offer up to 21 days of battery life. The smartwatch can be charged fully in just 2 hours.