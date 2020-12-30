comscore Amazfit GTS 2 Mini buyers to get free strap until January 1 | BGR India
  Amazfit GTS 2 Mini delayed delivery to accompany a free strap as compensation
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini delayed delivery to accompany a free strap as compensation

Amazfit is bundling a free strap for customers of the GTS 2 Mini smartwatch, owning to delay in delivery to customers across the country.

Amazfit has recently launched the GTS 2 series in India along with the GTR 2 watch, the latter currently under review at BGR India. The GTS 2 and GTR 2 are catering to the premium segment whereas the GTS 2 Mini is targeted at the budget segment, with a starting price of Rs 6,999. With its feature set, it is surely among the most desired watches in the country at the moment. However, Amazfit is facing some troubles with the supply chain and as a result, will delay the delivery to customers. Also Read - Top 5 truly wireless earphones under Rs 5,000: Jabra Elite 65t, boAt Airdopes 441 and more

Those who have booked the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini so far are now entitled to get a free strap, as a result of the delay. The company says that there are issues with logistics and that will delay the deliveries. Amazfit hasn’t given a specific timeline as to how long will customers have to wait for the watch to be delivered. That said, those planning to get it could book the watch before January 1 to avail a free strap, which isn’t a bad deal if you love customization. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2 Mini with 70+ sports modes launched in India at Rs 6,999

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini was launched last week at a price of Rs 6,999 as a watered-down version of the Amazfit GTS 2 that launched earlier. The GTS 2 Mini retains most of the basic specifications of the more expensive vanilla model but cuts corners in areas that may not matter to budget buyers. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2 Mini India launch teased ahead of Christmas, price yet to be revealed

Hence, with this watch, you lose out on the onboard speaker and mic. The GTS 2 Mini also lacks voice assistant support and a curved edge display. The battery size is smaller but Amazfit claims up to 14 days of battery life.

Fitness enthusiasts will find hear rate monitoring and SpO2 monitoring on the GTS 2 Mini’s list of assorted optical sensors. One can also track stress as well as using breathing exercises to calm down. There are over 70 sports modes that users can avail to their benefit. Female users can also keep a track of their menstrual health.

At Rs 6,999, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini has to compete with the Realme Watch S, which costs Rs 4,999. The Realme Watch S does not have an AMOLED display, has fewer sports modes, and lacks a GPS sensor. Realme claims a battery life of 15 days and the watch is currently compatible only with Android phones.

  • Published Date: December 30, 2020 9:06 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 30, 2020 9:07 PM IST

Best Sellers