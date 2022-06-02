Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) to launch in India on June 5 at Rs 10,999

Amazfit GTS 2 was launched in India last year at a price of Rs 12,999. Now, the company is launching the same smartwatch in new colour variants and with a lower price tag. Scheduled to launch on June 5, the Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) will be available for purchase exclusively on the Amazon India website.

The new Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) comes in Midnight Black and Petal Pink colour variants. The design, straps and other specifications and features of the smartwatch are the same as the older version. The new version is priced at Rs 10,999, down by Rs 2,000.

Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) features, specifications

Amazfit GTS 2 (2022) features a 1.65-inch AMOLED rectangular screen that offers 348 x 442 resolution. It comes with Always-on-Display (AoD) feature and a wear detection ability that automatically locks the smartwatch as soon as you take it off. The smartwatch comes with a built-in speaker and microphone and hence can be used to take calls.

In terms of storage, this Amazfit smartwatch offers 3GB of storage. It comes with 90 sports modes, that include walking, outdoor cycling, outdoor running, pool swimming, elliptical, treadmill, and more. The smartwatch also comes with a 5ATM rating for water resistance. Other health features include a heart rate monitor, Spo2 or blood oxygen levels tracker, stress levels monitor, sleeping patterns tracker, and more. Users can even control music directly from the smartwatch.

As for the battery, the new version of Amazfit GTS 2, as claimed by the company, can deliver up to 6 days of battery life on a single charge. The company further adds that the smartwatch can last up to 3 days on heavy usage.