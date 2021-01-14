Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e confirmed to launch in India on January 19

Huami-owned Amazfit is expected to launch two new smartwatches called the GTS 2e and the GTR 2e in India, for which we have been seeing a few leaks. Now, the company has confirmed the launch date of the same, which is in a few days. Read on to know more about the upcoming Amazfit smartwatches. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e smartwatches launching in India this month

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e India launch: Expected price, features

Both the Amazfit GTS 2e and the GTR 2e are expected to fall in the budget segment as opposed to the GTR 2 and GTS 2 that are relatively expensive and come with more features that the new ones lack.

Starting with the GTS 2e, it comes with a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED display with a rectangular dial while the GTR 2e has a smaller 1.39-inch HD AMOLED screen with a circular dial. Both devices feature a bezel-less design and come with vacuum coating for a scratch- and wear-resistant screen.

Both smartwatches come with support for up to 90 sports modes, a heart rate tracker, a sleep tracker, a stress tracker, and the popular provision of tracking the blood oxygen level with the help of an SP02 sensor.

While the GTS 2e claims to have a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge, the GTR 2e is expected to come with an extended 24 days of battery life on a single charge. The GTR 2e also comes with improved haptics as compared to the GTS 2e.

To recall, both the smartwatches made their official entry during CES 202 just recently.

While there is no word on the pricing details, both the Amazfit GTS 2e and the GTR 2e are likely to fall under 10K and compete with the like of that Xiaomi Mi Revolve and the Realme Watch S Pro.

But what we are aware of is that both the GTS 2e and the GTR 2e will be available to buy on January 19 itself via Flipkart and Amazon India, respectively.