Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e smartwatches launching in India this month

Amazfit India has just announced the more affordable GTS 2e and GTR 2e’s arrival in India within this month on a social media post.

Amazfit GTR 2

Representative Image: Amazfit GTR 2

We recently reviewed the Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch that launched last month in India and were left fairly impressed with it. At Rs 12,999, the GTR 2 comes across as expensive and that leaves a large gap between this one and its cheaper GTS 2 Mini. Well, the company has now confirmed bringing the GTS 2e and GTR 2e watches to the Indian shores soon. Amazfit launched these watches earlier in international markets supplementing the GTS 2 and GTR 2. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2 Mini buyers report no free strap in package, company assures of shipment

Do note that Amazfit India is yet to announce the prices or initiate pre-orders for these watches. However, these watches could slot in right under the GTS 2 and GTR 2, replacing the aging first-generation GTR and GTS watches. Hence, we could see these watches starting at close to Rs 9,000. That’s still a premium but could help Amazfit fend for itself against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve and Realme Watch S Pro. Also Read - Amazfit GTR 2 review: High on style, so-so in function

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e specifications

Amazfit GTR 2 GTS 2

Representative Image

Basically, the Amazfit GTS 2e and GTR 2e are slightly watered-down versions of the standard models of the GTS 2 and GTR 2. Hence, you get 80 percent of the same features and only lose out on some that are reserved for the standard models. On paper, you lose out on the calling functions but gain in terms of battery life. With the GTS 2e, the design is slightly compromised too to cut down on the price. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2 Mini delayed delivery to accompany a free strap as compensation

The GTS 2e features a 1.65-inch AMOLED display in a rectangular layout. With its bigger battery, the watch promises up to 14 days of battery life. Fitness enthusiasts will be happy to see over 90 sports tracking modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, stress and sleep monitoring. There is a thermometer as well as a barometer function baked in too. It loses out on the speaker but retains the microphone for offline voice commands.

On the other hand, the GTR 2e retains the same circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display with the same marked bezels. It retains the same fitness functions as the GTS 2e but gains largely in battery life. Amazfit says the GTR 2e can offer up to 24 days of power backup. The GTR 2e also features improved haptics similar to the vanilla GTR 2.

If the GTS 2e and GTR 2e come at a price of Rs 9,000, these will be great alternatives to the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve and Realme Watch S Pro, both of which sell at a price of Rs 9,999. The Mi Watch Revolve has a class-leading design and a robust set of health tracking features. The Realme Watch S Pro offers the best performance of any watch in this segment with faster animations and an old-school design.

  Published Date: January 13, 2021 9:54 AM IST

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e launching in India this month
Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e launching in India this month
