Hot on the heels of the premium GTR 2 and HTS 2 watches, Amazfit India is now bringing the GTS 2e and GTR 2e watches to the market. Both these watches were launched previously in global markets as the more affordable iterations of the standard models. In India, the watches will launch on January 19, with sales initiating on Amazfit’s own website, Flipkart, and Amazon at 12 pm. These watches will be available in all color variants. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e confirmed to launch in India on January 19

The Amazfit GTS 2e resembles the more expensive GTS 2 with 80 percent of the same features. The same is the case for the GTR 2e, which looks almost the same and shares a majority of the specifications with its more expensive kin. Both the watches will sell at a price of Rs 9,999, says Amazfit. This price sots these watches between the GTS 2 Mini and GTS 2 as well as GTR 2. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e smartwatches launching in India this month

The Amazfit GTS 2e is essentially a watered-down version of the GTS 2 smartwatch, albeit with a couple of changes. The GTS 2e loses out the in-built speaker but gains a bigger 246mAh battery that promises up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The watch gets a 1.65-inch square AMOLED display with tempered glass protection, anti-fingerprint coating, and touch-screen support. There’s also support Always-On Display that takes on the watch face design in a minimalist way.

Fitness enthusiasts will find a total of 90 sports mode tracking that latches onto your phone’s GPS to improve the accuracy of tracking. Users can also track heart rate, stress, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, temperature monitoring, sleep monitoring and more. There’s also an onboard microphone to catch offline voice commands for opening certain watch functions. There’s also a thermometer function present in the watch.

The Amazfit GTR 2e is similar to the GTs 2e in terms of features but borrows the design of the GTS 2. You still get the same fitness tracking features, smart notifications functionality, and more. However, the watch gets a bigger 471mAh battery that now promises up to 24 days of battery life and up to 45 days in basic usage mode. The display is a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a circular dial design. The Always-On display functionality is also present on this one.