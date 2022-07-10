Amazfit GTS 4 Mini launch may happen in India soon

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is coming to India soon. The next smartwatch from the company is now listed on Amazon via a dedicated microsite. Some key information about the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini has also emerged through the same listing. The upcoming smartwatch is likely an upgrade to the 2020 GTS 2 mini, at least by looking at its features. The GTS 4 Mini will sport an AMOLED display and have support for stress monitoring. Also Read - Amazfit Zepp E with Always-on-Display and 7-day battery life launched in India

Amazon listing shows the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini will sport a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with an HD resolution. The design of the smartwatch includes a rectangular dial with a crown on the right side. The strap seems to be made of silicone material with a buckle for fit. Health-related features on the smartwatch include a 24-hour heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, and a stress monitor. More features of the smartwatch include a menstrual cycle tracker and PAI health assessment system.

Fitness functions on the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini are not clearly mentioned but the listing says there will be over 120 sports modes on the smartwatch, along with support for automatic recognition for select exercises. The listing even revealed some extra features such as sedentary reminders, weather updates, and social media notifications, among others.

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini will come in Mint Blue, Flamingo Pink, Midnight Black, and Moonlight White colours. The price and the availability of the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini are not out yet, rightly so because the launch has not taken place yet. Amazfit has yet to announce the date for the launch.