Amazfit launched the new Amazfit GTS 4 Mini in India. Amazfit claims the new device comes with an ultra-slim and light design. Amazfit GTS 4 Mini gets a 15-day battery life and uses Zepp OS operating system. Also Read - Amazfit Bip 3 with 60 sports modes, 14-day battery life and more launched at Rs 2,999

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini will be available in four colours, including Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink, Mint Blue, and Moonlight White. The smartwatch will be available from July 16, 12 PM IST on Amazon and Amazfit India’s official website at Rs. 6,999 on the launch day only, it will be back to its original price at Rs 7,999 after that. Also Read - Amazfit Zepp E with Always-on-Display and 7-day battery life launched in India

Display and Built

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini’s gets a 9.1mm thick chassis. The watch body weighs 19g without the strap. The GTS 4 Mini also features a metallic middle frame. The watch gets a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED display. The watch gets a 70.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The watch comes with a variety of watch faces with matching always-on displays. Also Read - Best smartwatches with calling feature: Boat Primia, Fire-Boltt Talk 2 and more

Battery

The GTS 4 Mini comes with 270 mAh battery unit. The company claims the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini can be used for up to 15 days with typical usage from a full charge. It even claims that the watch can be used for up to 45 days on battery saver mode.

Sports Modes

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini gets more than 120 sports modes, and can automatically recognize seven sports movements. The brand’s PeakBeats Workout Status Algorithm is also available for users to review important performance data like VO2 Max, Training Load and more.

Health Sensors

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini will be getting BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric optical sensor. It allows users to monitor their blood-oxygen saturation, heart rate and stress level 24 hours a day, and even measure these three metrics simultaneously.

Health Management

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini features a PAI Health Assessment System for a simplified overview of the user’s health status, along with menstrual cycle tracking. Users can even check their sleep data and receive reminders for abnormally: high or low heart rates, low SpO2 levels, and high-stress levels.

Zepp OS

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini’s works on Zepp OS. It gets a mini-app ecosystem which includes over 10 mini-apps and Amazon Alexa built-in.