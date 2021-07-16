Amazfit launches Zepp Z smartwatch under premium Zepp brand

Amazfit is celebrating three years of its operations in India and to mark the occasion, it brings its premium Zepp line of smartwatches. The Zepp Z is the company’s most premium offering to date in India, and the Zepp brand is focused on making a statement. On the other hand, Amazfit branded products will continue to be more accessible. Zepp and Amazfit are now two brands under Zepp Health, erstwhile known as Huami. Also Read - Top smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in July 2021: Mi Watch Revolve Active, Amazfit GTS 2e, etc

The Zepp Z will go on sale in India from July 20 and you will have to pay a price of Rs 25,999. It derives all the fitness features as well as the smart bits from the Amazfit devices but presents them in a more exquisite package. The Zepp Z goes for a classic watch design and we could expect more to come in the future. Also Read - Amazfit GTR 2 LTE with eSIM call function, SpO2 sensor launched: Price, specs

Zepp Z is a new premium watch from Amazfit

To reiterate the idea of this watch being a premium one, the Zepp Z is made out entirely out of titanium alloy. Amazfit says that the Titanium alloy allows it to be strong and lightweight at the same time. There’s also an NTC nanotech coating that makes it resistant to scratches. Also Read - Redmi Watch Review: One of the best budget smartwatches out there

A large 1.39-inch AMOLED display dominates the top of the watch, covered with a layer of 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. Zepp has put an anti-fingerprint coating to keep smudges at bay and the 454 x 454-pixel resolution should keep things look sharp. Similar to current Amazfit watches, the Zepp Z lets you either keep a custom photo as your watch face, or choose from 50 options via the Zepp app.

There’s support for Alexa too, allowing you to give voice commands via the watch’s onboard microphone. Paired with the phone, Alexa on the Zepp Z allows you to have voice interaction, play music, set alarm, provide weather forecast, traffic updates, sports updates, and other real-time information.

Since it comes from the Amazfit family, the Zepp Z is loaded to the teeth in terms of fitness tracking options. The Zepp Z can track both your heart rate as well as blood oxygen saturation monitoring, with both modes showing the data onboard and creating records on the Zepp Health app. The PAI health assessment system returns along with sleep and stress monitoring. There are over 90 sports modes to track and with built-in GPS/GLONASS, you can track your whereabouts accurately.

Zepp also promises up to 15 days of battery life after a full charge, if you are tracking your health actively. The watch can also do a standby of 30 days, says Zepp. A magnetic charger is there for recharging the battery.