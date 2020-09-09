comscore Amazfit Neo retro-style digital smartwatch launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Amazfit Neo launches as a retro-style digital smartwatch, promises up to 37 days of power
News

Amazfit Neo launches as a retro-style digital smartwatch, promises up to 37 days of power

Wearables

The Amazfit Neo has been launched in China as an affordable digital watch with a host of health tracking features. The Neo comes with up to 37 days of battery life and smartphone notifications.

  • Published: September 9, 2020 5:14 PM IST
Amazfit Neo

If you classify as a millennial, you must be familiar with the digital wristwatches while growing up. Those small wristwatches offered a futuristic insight into the world of computers with their LED backlighting and onboard alarms. Well, Amazfit wants to ride the train of nostalgia and hence, has come up with a new fitness tracker to celebrate that. It’s called the Amazfit Neo and it starts at CNY 299 (approximately Rs 3,200). Also Read - Amazfit Band 5 likely to launch with Alexa support on 30 September

The watch has launched in China initially and looks like a retro digital wristwatch from Casio in the late 90s. While it looks old, it offers all the modern-day conveniences of a fitness tracker. One can track health data as well as keep a track of notifications on the wrist. Similar to other Amazfit watches, the new model works with both iOS and Android devices. It slots under the Amazfit Bip S Lite as the cheapest wearable from the company. Also Read - Amazfit PowerBuds review: Heart rate monitoring with decent sound experience

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Amazfit Neo features

The Amazonfit Neo looks like a retro digital wristwatch courtesy of its STN LCD display. The screen only shows numbers and a few icons on it. There’s no custom text-based message or images you can see here. The 1.2-inch display is rectangular in shape and it goes for all sorts of aggressive styling. The watch comes in Classic Black, Grass Grey Green, and Coral Orange colors. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review: Good fitness tracker under Rs 5,000

When it comes to the fitness functions, it carries over all the essentials from the Bip series fitness trackers. There’s heart rate monitoring as well as step tracking with the onboard sensors. The optical sensor allows the watch for a 24-hours heart rate monitoring. Users have three sports modes to choose from, which include walking, running, and cycling.

The Neo also brings back Huami’s PAI indicator but you will need the companion app to view the stats. The watch can also notify you of notifications from your smartphone but you won’t be able to interact with them. Due to the STN display, the watch will only show you icons for notifications instead of text. To navigate, there is a set of four buttons on the sides.

Amazfit says the Neo is rated at 5ATM of water resistance. Hence, you can wear it while swimming and in rainy weather. The watch relies on Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 for connections to the phone. Additionally, the 160mAh battery inside the Amazfit Neo can last you up to 27 days with all the sensors activated. In basic watch mode, Amazifit says you can expect an extra 10 days of battery life.

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review: Good fitness tracker under Rs 5,000

Also Read

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review: Good fitness tracker under Rs 5,000

The Neo is currently limited to the Chinese market and it’s still unknown as to whether global markets will get it. If the Neo comes to India, you can expect it to be priced close to the Rs 3,000 price category. The cheapest Amazfit wearable you can buy today is the Bip S Lite with a colored display.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 9, 2020 5:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Microsoft may launch new big screen Surface laptop for budget users
News
Microsoft may launch new big screen Surface laptop for budget users
How to create Netflix account using your mobile phone

How To

How to create Netflix account using your mobile phone

Jio likely to introduce low-cost Android phones in India: Report

News

Jio likely to introduce low-cost Android phones in India: Report

Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices

News

Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices

Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM launched for about Rs 7,000

News

Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM launched for about Rs 7,000

Most Popular

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Microsoft may launch new big screen Surface laptop for budget users

Jio likely to introduce low-cost Android phones in India: Report

Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices

Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM launched for about Rs 7,000

Samsung could manufacture 800,000 units of Galaxy Fold 2 this year

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazfit Neo retro-style digital smartwatch launched

Wearables

Amazfit Neo retro-style digital smartwatch launched
Amazfit Band 5 likely to launch on 30 September in US, gets listed on Amazon

Wearables

Amazfit Band 5 likely to launch on 30 September in US, gets listed on Amazon
Zepp E Circle, Zepp E Square smartwatches announced

Wearables

Zepp E Circle, Zepp E Square smartwatches announced
Amazfit PowerBuds review

Review

Amazfit PowerBuds review
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020; check out the best deals

Deals

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020; check out the best deals

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 9i स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, मिल सकते हैं ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

OPPO ने Android 11 बीटा के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन किया शुरू, ColorOS 11 की लॉन्च डेट भी हुई रिवील

जल्द खेल पाएंगे PUBG, भारत में नया पार्टनर खोज रही है कंपनी, Reliance Jio सबसे आगे

LG Wing 5G का प्रेस रेंडर आया सामने, डिजाइन और कलर वेरिएंट का हुआ खुलासा

Google ने एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया Truecaller ऐप जैसा फीचर

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

News

Microsoft may launch new big screen Surface laptop for budget users
News
Microsoft may launch new big screen Surface laptop for budget users
Jio likely to introduce low-cost Android phones in India: Report

News

Jio likely to introduce low-cost Android phones in India: Report
Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices

News

Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices
Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM launched for about Rs 7,000

News

Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM launched for about Rs 7,000
Samsung could manufacture 800,000 units of Galaxy Fold 2 this year

News

Samsung could manufacture 800,000 units of Galaxy Fold 2 this year

new arrivals in india

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers