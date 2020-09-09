Amazfit Neo retro-style digital smartwatch launched

If you classify as a millennial, you must be familiar with the digital wristwatches while growing up. Those small wristwatches offered a futuristic insight into the world of computers with their LED backlighting and onboard alarms. Well, Amazfit wants to ride the train of nostalgia and hence, has come up with a new fitness tracker to celebrate that. It’s called the Amazfit Neo and it starts at CNY 299 (approximately Rs 3,200). Also Read - Amazfit Band 5 likely to launch with Alexa support on 30 September

The watch has launched in China initially and looks like a retro digital wristwatch from Casio in the late 90s. While it looks old, it offers all the modern-day conveniences of a fitness tracker. One can track health data as well as keep a track of notifications on the wrist. Similar to other Amazfit watches, the new model works with both iOS and Android devices. It slots under the Amazfit Bip S Lite as the cheapest wearable from the company. Also Read - Amazfit PowerBuds review: Heart rate monitoring with decent sound experience

Amazfit Neo features

The Amazonfit Neo looks like a retro digital wristwatch courtesy of its STN LCD display. The screen only shows numbers and a few icons on it. There’s no custom text-based message or images you can see here. The 1.2-inch display is rectangular in shape and it goes for all sorts of aggressive styling. The watch comes in Classic Black, Grass Grey Green, and Coral Orange colors. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review: Good fitness tracker under Rs 5,000

When it comes to the fitness functions, it carries over all the essentials from the Bip series fitness trackers. There’s heart rate monitoring as well as step tracking with the onboard sensors. The optical sensor allows the watch for a 24-hours heart rate monitoring. Users have three sports modes to choose from, which include walking, running, and cycling.

The Neo also brings back Huami’s PAI indicator but you will need the companion app to view the stats. The watch can also notify you of notifications from your smartphone but you won’t be able to interact with them. Due to the STN display, the watch will only show you icons for notifications instead of text. To navigate, there is a set of four buttons on the sides.

Amazfit says the Neo is rated at 5ATM of water resistance. Hence, you can wear it while swimming and in rainy weather. The watch relies on Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 for connections to the phone. Additionally, the 160mAh battery inside the Amazfit Neo can last you up to 27 days with all the sensors activated. In basic watch mode, Amazifit says you can expect an extra 10 days of battery life.

The Neo is currently limited to the Chinese market and it’s still unknown as to whether global markets will get it. If the Neo comes to India, you can expect it to be priced close to the Rs 3,000 price category. The cheapest Amazfit wearable you can buy today is the Bip S Lite with a colored display.