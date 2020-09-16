Amazfit Neo smartwatch will launch in India on October 1: Check features

Amazfit is all set to launch its latest smartwatch in India and it will be called Amazfit Neo. This device was recently launched in China and now it will make its debut in the Indian market. This news directly comes from the company. The wearable comes with a heart rate sensor, a 1.2-inch display, up to 27 days of battery life, 5ATM rating, and more. It will likely be sold in Classic Black, Grass Grey Green, and Coral Orange colors. In India, the Amazfit Neo is expected to cost around Rs 3,000. Also Read - Amazfit Neo launches as a retro-style digital smartwatch, promises up to 37 days of power

Amazfit Neo features, specifications

The Amazonfit Neo looks like a retro digital wristwatch courtesy of its STN LCD display. The screen only shows numbers and a few icons on it. There's no custom text-based message or images you can see here. The 1.2-inch display is rectangular in shape and it goes for all sorts of aggressive styling. Additionally, the 160mAh battery inside the Amazfit Neo can last you up to 27 days with all the sensors activated. In basic watch mode, Amazifit says you can expect an extra 10 days of battery life.

There's heart rate monitoring as well as step tracking with the onboard sensors. The optical sensor allows the watch for a 24-hours heart rate monitoring. You will get three sports modes to choose from, which include walking, running, and cycling. The Neo also brings back Huami's PAI indicator but you will need the companion app to view the stats. The watch can also notify you of notifications from your smartphone but you won't be able to interact with them.

Due to the STN display, the watch will only show you icons for notifications instead of text. To navigate, there is a set of four buttons on the sides. Amazfit says the Neo is rated at 5ATM of water resistance. Hence, you can wear it while swimming and in rainy weather. The watch relies on Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 for connections to the phone.