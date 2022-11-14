comscore Amazfit Pop 2 with bluetooth calling to launch on Flipkart soon
Amazfit Pop 2 with AMOLED display, IP68 rating to launch in India soon

Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch is expected to come with magnetic charging, over 100 watch faces and so on.

Amazfit has announced to launch of its new smartwatch in India called Amazfit Pop 2. As per the company’s Twitter handle, the upcoming smartwatch will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Amazfit has confirmed that the Pop 2 band will come with a square-shaped display, a physical button on the right corner. The fitness band will also come with support for Bluetooth calling. Also Read - Amazfit Band 7 debuts in India with 120 sports modes and 18-day battery life

Amazfit Pop 2 expected specifications, features

Amazfit Pop 2 is expected to feature a 1.78-inch rectangular AMOLED display. It will come with a metal rimmed casing and a physical button on the right edge to control the smartwatch. Also Read - Amazfit Bip 3 Pro review: Covers all the basics at an affordable price

One of the highlights confirmed by the company includes the Bluetooth calling feature that will allow users to attend calls without actually reaching out to the smartphone. This feature is mostly found in premium wearables.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the upcoming Amazfit smartwatch will come with more than 100 sports modes, over 150 watch faces, a 24-hour heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen monitor. Users can also control music from the smartwatch and check notifications.

In terms of battery, the Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch is likely to offer up to 10-day battery life. Just like many in the market, this smartwatch will also come with support for magnetic charging technology.
Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch is expected to be made of metal, as teased by the company. As for the button, it will be made of stainless steel. The silicon straps are likely to be available in Black and Pink colour options.
For the unversed, Amazfit recently launched its Amazfit Band 7 at a starting price of Rs 3,499. The highlights of the fitness band include 18 days of battery life and support for Amazon’s Alex voice assistant.
  Published Date: November 14, 2022 4:17 PM IST
