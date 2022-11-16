comscore Amazfit Pop 2 India launch set for November 22: Check price, features
Amazfit Pop 2 confirmed to launch on November 22 in India: Check price, features

Amazfit has confirmed that its upcoming smartwatch, the Amazfit Pop 2 will launch on November 22 in the Indian market. It will arrive in the sub-Rs 5,000 segment.

  • Amazfit Pop 2 India launch is officially set for November 22.
  • The smartwatch will come with Bluetooth calling feature and offer a 10-day battery life.
  • It will be available for purchase on Flipkart at under Rs 5,000.
Amazfit has been teasing its upcoming smartphone for some time now. The Amazfit Pop 2 will be the brand’s new smartwatch and is confirmed to launch this month in India. The exact launch date has been revealed and some of its highlights have been shared. Also Read - Amazfit Pop 2 with AMOLED display, IP68 rating to launch in India soon

The Amazfit Pop 2 will launch in the budget segment and will be priced under Rs 5,000. Also Read - Amazfit Band 7 debuts in India with 120 sports modes and 18-day battery life

Amazfit Pop 2 India launch date, price, and color options

The Amazfit Pop 2 is scheduled to go official on November 22 in the country. It will be priced at Rs 3,999, however, as an introductory price, it will be available for Rs 3,299. The introductory price will be only on Flipkart. From November 23, it will be sold at Rs 3,999 on the official Amazfit website. Also Read - Amazfit Bip 3 Pro review: Covers all the basics at an affordable price

The smartwatch will launch in two color options – Black and Pink. As of now, the smartwatch is already listed for Rs 5,999 on Flipkart, which is probably its MRP.

Amazfit Pop 2 specifications and features

The Amazfit Pop 2 is said to be designed specifically for India. The smartwatch will come with a square-shaped design and may have a silicone strap. The frame of the smartwatch will be made of high-glossy metal, whereas, the button will be made up of stainless steel.

It will feature a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED panel with 2.5D curved glass. It will have different watch faces which can be tweaked from the proprietary app.

The smartwatch will come with health features like a 24/7 heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor among others. It is advertised to have 100 sports modes including running, walking, elliptical, rowing machine, and others. The four we mentioned here will be the auto-recognizable sports modes.

It will have Bluetooth-based AI speech assistants supporting Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri. Coming to the battery, the smartwatch is promised to offer a 10-day battery life with its 270mAh battery.

Apart from these features, you can receive calls directly on the smartwatch since it has a microphone and a speaker built-in. You will also receive SMS and individual app alerts.

  • Published Date: November 16, 2022 1:43 PM IST
