Amazfit has been teasing its upcoming smartphone for some time now. The Amazfit Pop 2 will be the brand's new smartwatch and is confirmed to launch this month in India. The exact launch date has been revealed and some of its highlights have been shared.

The Amazfit Pop 2 will launch in the budget segment and will be priced under Rs 5,000.

Amazfit Pop 2 India launch date, price, and color options

The Amazfit Pop 2 is scheduled to go official on November 22 in the country. It will be priced at Rs 3,999, however, as an introductory price, it will be available for Rs 3,299. The introductory price will be only on Flipkart. From November 23, it will be sold at Rs 3,999 on the official Amazfit website.

The smartwatch will launch in two color options – Black and Pink. As of now, the smartwatch is already listed for Rs 5,999 on Flipkart, which is probably its MRP.

Amazfit Pop 2 specifications and features

The Amazfit Pop 2 is said to be designed specifically for India. The smartwatch will come with a square-shaped design and may have a silicone strap. The frame of the smartwatch will be made of high-glossy metal, whereas, the button will be made up of stainless steel.

It will feature a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED panel with 2.5D curved glass. It will have different watch faces which can be tweaked from the proprietary app.

The smartwatch will come with health features like a 24/7 heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor among others. It is advertised to have 100 sports modes including running, walking, elliptical, rowing machine, and others. The four we mentioned here will be the auto-recognizable sports modes.

It will have Bluetooth-based AI speech assistants supporting Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri. Coming to the battery, the smartwatch is promised to offer a 10-day battery life with its 270mAh battery.

Apart from these features, you can receive calls directly on the smartwatch since it has a microphone and a speaker built-in. You will also receive SMS and individual app alerts.