Amazfit Pop launched: 1.4-inch display, blood oxygen tracking

Amazfit has refreshed its entire smartwatch lineup across various markets. The popular Bip series watches got reworked under the name of the Bip S series. Amazfit also updated the GTX and GTX watches in the western markets and positioned them under the Zepp brand. After catering to the global markets, Amazfit has now launched a new affordable watch in China. It’s called the Amazfit Pop and it costs 349 Yuan (approximately Rs 3,899). Also Read - Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

On paper, the Amazfit Pop is essentially the Amazfit Bip U watch that launched a couple of weeks ago. The Bip U costs almost similar in India and sits alongside the Bip S Lite to offer a more refined experience. BGR India recently reviewed the Bip U in detail and you can catch it here. Also Read - Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499: Check specifications, features

Amazfit Pop specifications

The Amazfit Pop carries over the same design from the Bip U. Hence, you are getting the same 1.4-inch LCD display with relatively narrow bezels than the display on the Bip S. The display has a screen resolution of 320 x 302 pixels and a pixel density of 305ppi. Similar to the Bip U, the Pop allows its users to choose from 50 watch faces and create a few custom faces with personal photos. Also Read - Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

The Pop has a total of 60 fitness activity tracking modes, including walking, running, trekking, swimming, freestyle, biking, and more. Similar to most watches, one can track steps, calories, distance traveled, and more. Apart from heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, the Pop can also do blood oxygen level monitoring. There’s a SpO2 sensor similar to Apple Watch Series 6 that requires you to keep your hands stable to get a reading.

The Pop can alert users about the strain levels during intense workouts. The watch can also monitor stress levels and suggest breathing exercises to calm down. The Chinese model gets psychological cycle management as well. The PAI tracking system also makes it to the Pop, awarding scores based on various fitness parameters.

The Chinese variant gets NFC which can be used to do contactless payments for bus fares and offline payments for AliPay. Amazfit claims a total battery life of 9 days on a single charge. The watch comes in black, pink, and green colors, similar to the Bip U.