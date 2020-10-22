comscore Amazfit Pop launched: 1.4-inch display, blood oxygen tracking | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazfit Pop launched: 1.43-inch display, blood oxygen monitoring, and more at $52
News

Amazfit Pop launched: 1.43-inch display, blood oxygen monitoring, and more at $52

News

Huami has launched the Amazfit Pop smartwatch in China at a price of 349 Yuan. The Pop is a rebranded Bip U that launched in global markets a few weeks ago.

  • Updated: October 22, 2020 7:31 PM IST
Huami Amazfit Bip U

Amazfit has refreshed its entire smartwatch lineup across various markets. The popular Bip series watches got reworked under the name of the Bip S series. Amazfit also updated the GTX and GTX watches in the western markets and positioned them under the Zepp brand. After catering to the global markets, Amazfit has now launched a new affordable watch in China. It’s called the Amazfit Pop and it costs 349 Yuan (approximately Rs 3,899). Also Read - Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

On paper, the Amazfit Pop is essentially the Amazfit Bip U watch that launched a couple of weeks ago. The Bip U costs almost similar in India and sits alongside the Bip S Lite to offer a more refined experience. BGR India recently reviewed the Bip U in detail and you can catch it here. Also Read - Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499: Check specifications, features

Amazfit Pop specifications

The Amazfit Pop carries over the same design from the Bip U. Hence, you are getting the same 1.4-inch LCD display with relatively narrow bezels than the display on the Bip S. The display has a screen resolution of 320 x 302 pixels and a pixel density of 305ppi. Similar to the Bip U, the Pop allows its users to choose from 50 watch faces and create a few custom faces with personal photos. Also Read - Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

The Pop has a total of 60 fitness activity tracking modes, including walking, running, trekking, swimming, freestyle, biking, and more. Similar to most watches, one can track steps, calories, distance traveled, and more. Apart from heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, the Pop can also do blood oxygen level monitoring. There’s a SpO2 sensor similar to Apple Watch Series 6 that requires you to keep your hands stable to get a reading.

The Pop can alert users about the strain levels during intense workouts. The watch can also monitor stress levels and suggest breathing exercises to calm down. The Chinese model gets psychological cycle management as well. The PAI tracking system also makes it to the Pop, awarding scores based on various fitness parameters.

Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499: Check specifications, features

Also Read

Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499: Check specifications, features

The Chinese variant gets NFC which can be used to do contactless payments for bus fares and offline payments for AliPay. Amazfit claims a total battery life of 9 days on a single charge. The watch comes in black, pink, and green colors, similar to the Bip U.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 22, 2020 5:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 22, 2020 7:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review
Review
Realme Buds Wireless Pro review
Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord comparison

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord comparison

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Work from Home: Best laptops available right now

Laptops

Work from Home: Best laptops available right now

Most Popular

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Amazfit Pop launched: 1.4-inch display, blood oxygen tracking

WhatsApp may introduce Join Missed Call feature

This new LG swivel screen smartphone is coming to India

Truecaller will now show 'why someone is calling you'

Flipkart Dussehra Specials sale: Checkout big deals

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazfit Pop launched: 1.4-inch display, blood oxygen tracking

Wearables

Amazfit Pop launched: 1.4-inch display, blood oxygen tracking
Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Review

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands
Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499: Check specifications, features

Wearables

Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499: Check specifications, features
Amazfit Bip U to launch in India on October 16

Wearables

Amazfit Bip U to launch in India on October 16
Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

Review

Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

हिंदी समाचार

LG Wing स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

iPhone 12 और iPhone 12 Pro की कल शुरू होगी प्री-बुकिंग, मिल रहे हैं कैशबैक ऑफर्स

Best Budget Smart TV: जानिए कौन से टीवी हैं बजट सेगमेंट के बेस्ट ऑप्शन

Netflix भारत में यूजर्स को देगा फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन, जानें क्या है ऑफर

BSNL के इस प्लान पर मिल रहा कई गुना ज्यादा लाभ, कई प्लान में हुए हैं बदलाव

Latest Videos

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review
Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more
Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Amazfit Pop launched: 1.4-inch display, blood oxygen tracking
Wearables
Amazfit Pop launched: 1.4-inch display, blood oxygen tracking
WhatsApp may introduce Join Missed Call feature

Apps

WhatsApp may introduce Join Missed Call feature
This new LG swivel screen smartphone is coming to India

News

This new LG swivel screen smartphone is coming to India
Truecaller will now show 'why someone is calling you'

News

Truecaller will now show 'why someone is calling you'
Flipkart Dussehra Specials sale: Checkout big deals

News

Flipkart Dussehra Specials sale: Checkout big deals

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers