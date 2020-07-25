Huami Amazfit is all set to launch its truly wireless earbuds called Powerbuds in India. The company is hosting a launch event on August 6 for the product. As confirmed by the brand, Powerbuds features a heart-rate sensor and effective noise cancellation. The product’s teaser is available on Amazon India, which could be the official partner for the launch of Powerbuds. Also Read - Xiaomi slashes price of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India: Check features

The design of the Powerbuds focuses on health-centric users. The earbuds get magnetic sports hook which should make it comfortable to wear while working out. The hooks are detachable and fit inside the charging case. Amazfit says the Powerbuds are tuned to deliver high-definition sound. They get an IP55 rating, allowing the earbuds to handle water splashes or sweat. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick, Mi Band 5 and Mi Earphones Basic: Check price, features

The earbuds get smart sensors which makes sure the music pauses when the buds are out of the ears. They also offer ENC dual-microphone noise reduction. This feature allows the person to get better call quality. Powerbuds offer battery life up to 24 hours, when combined with the life on offer with the charging case. On its own, they give you 8 hours of playback time and you can charge the case via USB Type C port. Also Read - Huami Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch now available in India for Rs 4,999; check details

Amazfit Verge Lite now available

Earlier this month, Huami relaunched the Amazfit Verge Lite in India at a new price. Earlier priced at Rs 6,999, the smartwatch is now selling at Rs 4,999 in the market. The Lite version also comes with advanced functionalities like the lasting battery life of up to 20 days, a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, which gives the screen an incredibly bright and colorful appeal, and a durable casing with an anti-fingerprint reinforced Corning Gorilla Glass.

It has many features like GPS enabled + GLONASS dual positioning, multi-sport tracking, and 24 hours heart rate monitoring. It also comes with music control, app notifications, and the ability to set up alarms, and event reminders. Users can also customize their watch faces.