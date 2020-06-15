comscore Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch launching in India on June 22: Check details
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch launching in India on June 22: All you need to know
News

Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch launching in India on June 22: All you need to know

Wearables

The official launch date is now up on Flipkart which notes 8:00PM launch time of Amazfit Stratos 3 for June 22, 2020.

  • Published: June 15, 2020 11:45 PM IST
Huami Amazfit Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3

Huami’s Amazfit will finally launch its sports smartwatch ‘Stratos 3‘ in India on June 22. The official launch date is now up on Flipkart which notes 8:00PM launch time for June 22, 2020. Earlier on Flipkart, the pricing of the Amazfit Stratos 3 was also spotted. However, the company has suggested lower price than Flipkart listing of Rs 17,999. Also Read - Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch listed on Flipkart at Rs 17,999; launch expected this month

The highlights of Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch are its Dual OS, Dual-chip and 14-day battery life. The company has already launched the Stratos 3 in other markets. The company first revealed the Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch at the global stage at IFA 2019 in Germany. Also Read - Amazfit T-Rex Review: Huami's Casio G-Shock inspired fitness watch is rugged and inexpensive

Also Read - Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch launched in India at Rs 9,999: Check details

Coming to the key specifications, the Amazfit Stratos 3 features a 1.34-inch round display with 320×320 pixels resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 2. It also claims that the Stratos 3 will provide about 14 days of battery life. Users can use the built-in GPS tracker for about 35-70 hours.

According to the original announcement, the sports smartwatch will sport “FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis algorithm”. This feature is aimed at helping athletes, sports, and fitness enthusiasts train better. Users can also use the watch to improve their training habits along with “motivation” required to test their limits. Other than that, it will be able to track about 80 different sports modes.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Huami had also revealed that the wearable comes with heart-rate monitoring, VO2Max, “Ultra-Endurance Mode, and more comprehensive data sets. These include Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD), and even Recovery Time data for athletes. Taking a look at the design, the smartwatch is similar to other smartwatches that we have seen in the past. This includes a circular watch face along with water resistance, internal music storage, and more. As seen in the image above, the teaser notes that the watch has four-button design for professional sports.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 15, 2020 11:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Sony PlayStation 5 black variant, redesigned UI teased
Gaming
Sony PlayStation 5 black variant, redesigned UI teased
Intel launches CET technology for its Tiger Lake CPUs

News

Intel launches CET technology for its Tiger Lake CPUs

Phones launching in India this week

Photo Gallery

Phones launching in India this week

Oppo Find X2, Nokia 5310, Samsung Galaxy A21s: Check out the phones launching in India this week

Photo Gallery

Oppo Find X2, Nokia 5310, Samsung Galaxy A21s: Check out the phones launching in India this week

Oppo Find X2 vs Oppo Find X2 Pro head-to-head comparison

News

Oppo Find X2 vs Oppo Find X2 Pro head-to-head comparison

Flipkart brings Warranty Assistant for mobiles at just Rs 99

News

Flipkart brings Warranty Assistant for mobiles at just Rs 99

Most Popular

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Intel launches CET technology for its Tiger Lake CPUs

Phones launching in India this week

Oppo Find X2 vs Oppo Find X2 Pro head-to-head comparison

Flipkart brings Warranty Assistant for mobiles at just Rs 99

Samsung Galaxy A51 receiving June 2020 security patch

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch launching in India on June 22: All you need to know

Wearables

Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch launching in India on June 22: All you need to know
Flipkart brings Warranty Assistant for mobiles at just Rs 99

News

Flipkart brings Warranty Assistant for mobiles at just Rs 99
Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch listed on Flipkart at Rs 17,999; launch expected this month

Wearables

Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch listed on Flipkart at Rs 17,999; launch expected this month
Flipkart Super Value Week: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Flipkart Super Value Week: Top smartphone deals
Motorola One Fusion+ to launch in India on June 16

News

Motorola One Fusion+ to launch in India on June 16

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन इस देश में लगभग 8,000 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

SonyLIV Premium सब्सक्रिप्शन की कीमतों में होगी बढ़ोतरी, 3 नई सीरीज आएंगी

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Geekbench पर Snapdragon 865 SoC के साथ स्पॉट

Sony PS5 थर्ड पार्टी पर 700 डॉलर में प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Super Value Week सेल शुरू : Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Poco X2 को ऑफर के साथ खरीदें

Latest Videos

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Intel launches CET technology for its Tiger Lake CPUs
News
Intel launches CET technology for its Tiger Lake CPUs
Phones launching in India this week

News

Phones launching in India this week
Oppo Find X2 vs Oppo Find X2 Pro head-to-head comparison

News

Oppo Find X2 vs Oppo Find X2 Pro head-to-head comparison
Flipkart brings Warranty Assistant for mobiles at just Rs 99

News

Flipkart brings Warranty Assistant for mobiles at just Rs 99
Samsung Galaxy A51 receiving June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 receiving June 2020 security patch