News

Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch listed on Flipkart at Rs 17,999; launch expected this month

Wearables

The highlights of Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch are it's Dual OS, Dual-chip and 14-day battery life.

  Published: June 15, 2020 2:30 PM IST
amazfit-stratos-3

Huami’s Amazfit brand is all set to launch its Stratos 3 sports smartwatch in India later this month. The highlights of Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch are it’s Dual OS, Dual-chip and 14-day battery life. The company has already launched the Stratos 3 in other markets. Now, before the launch, the same has been spotted on Flipkart with the listing price of Rs 17,999. Also Read - Amazfit T-Rex Review: Huami's Casio G-Shock inspired fitness watch is rugged and inexpensive

As reported by GSMArena, Amazfit has suggested that the official pricing for the Stratos 3 smartwatch will be lower than the Flipkart listing. Also, the report suggests that the company will also sell it through Amazon India, so it’s not an exclusive partnership with Flipkart. Also Read - Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch launched in India at Rs 9,999: Check details

Amazfit Stratos 3 Also Read - Huami Amazfit Bip S launched in India for Rs 4,999; check features, specifications and more

The company first revealed the Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch at the global stage at IFA 2019 in Germany. According to the announcement, the sports smartwatch will sport “FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis algorithm”. This feature is aimed at helping athletes, sports, and fitness enthusiasts train better. Users can also use the watch to improve their training habits along with “motivation” required to test their limits. Other than that, it will be able to track about 80 different sports modes.

Huami had also revealed that the wearable comes with heart-rate monitoring, VO2Max, “Ultra-Endurance Mode, and more comprehensive data sets. These include Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD), and even Recovery Time data for athletes. Taking a look at the design, the smartwatch is similar to other smartwatches that we have seen in the past. This includes a circular watch face along with water resistance, internal music storage, and more.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Coming to the key specifications, the Amazfit Stratos 3 features a 1.34-inch round display with 320×320 pixels resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 2. It also claims that the Stratos 3 will provide about 14 days of battery life. Users can use the built-in GPS tracker for about 35-70 hours.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 15, 2020 2:30 PM IST

Related Stories

Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch listed on Flipkart at Rs 17,999; launch expected this month

Wearables

Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch listed on Flipkart at Rs 17,999; launch expected this month
Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Review

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review
Huami Amazfit Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3 set to launch

Wearables

Huami Amazfit Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3 set to launch
Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch launched in India

Wearables

Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch launched in India
Realme Watch next flash sale on June 16 at 12PM

Wearables

Realme Watch next flash sale on June 16 at 12PM

