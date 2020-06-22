Wearable maker Huami is set to launch the Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch in India today. The sports-oriented smartwatch is already up on the E-commerce website Flipkart and will be available starting at 8 pm tonight. While an earlier listing on Flipkart suggested the smartwatch could be priced at Rs 17,999, the brand has suggested that the actual price of the Amazfit Stratos 3 could be different. Also Read - Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch launching in India on June 22: All you need to know

The highlights of the Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch are its Dual OS, Dual-chip, and 14-day battery life. The company has already launched the Stratos 3 in other markets. The company first revealed the Stratos 3 smartwatch at the global stage at IFA 2019 in Germany. Also Read - Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch listed on Flipkart at Rs 17,999; launch expected this month

Amazfit Stratos 3 specifications

Coming to the key specifications, the Amazfit Stratos 3 features a 1.34-inch round display with 320×320 pixels resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 2. It also claims that the Stratos 3 will provide about 14 days of battery life. Users can use the built-in GPS tracker for about 35-70 hours. Also Read - Amazfit T-Rex Review: Huami's Casio G-Shock inspired fitness watch is rugged and inexpensive

According to the original announcement, the sports smartwatch will sport “FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis algorithm”. This feature is aimed at helping athletes, sports, and fitness enthusiasts train better. Users can also use the watch to improve their training habits along with “motivation” required to test their limits. Other than that, it will be able to track about 80 different sports modes.

Huami had also revealed that the wearable comes with heart-rate monitoring, VO2Max, “Ultra-Endurance Mode, and more comprehensive data sets. These include Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD), and even Recovery Time data for athletes. Taking a look at the design, the Stratos 3 is similar to other smartwatches that we have seen in the past. This includes a circular watch face along with water resistance, internal music storage, and more. As seen in the image above, the teaser notes that the watch has a four-button design for professional sports.