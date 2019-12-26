comscore Amazfit T-Rex all set to launch on January 1 | BGR India
Amazfit T-Rex all set to launch on January 1: Here's everything that we know

The company is likely to launch multiple wearable products as part of the series during the launch. The teaser poster includes the Amazfit logo on the top along with a T-Rex-like dinosaur shape.

  Published: December 26, 2019 1:57 PM IST
Huami Amazfit T-Rex Launch poster

Wearable maker Huami is preparing to launch a new product line on January 1, 2020. The company just posted a teaser sharing some information about the impending launch. As part of the teaser, the company clarified that the upcoming lineup will be known as Huami Amazfit T-Rex. The company is likely to launch multiple wearable products as part of the series during the launch. The teaser poster includes the Amazfit logo on the top along with a T-Rex-like dinosaur shape. Amazfit T-Rex text is placed inside the shape along with the launch date and place.

Amazfit T-Rex details

Taking a look at the report from Gizmochina, beyond the launch date, we don’t know much about the Amazfit T-Rex. It is unclear what Huami is referring at, with the “T-Rex” name. The report speculates that Huami may reveal the T-Rex series at CES 2020 after the China launch. We already know that Huami will hold a new product launch conference in Las Vegas on January 7. Huang Wang, the CEO of Huami Technology has previously hinted at “a new category of products” for CES 2020. In addition to the T-Rex, Huami is also likely to reveal its TWS Earbuds at the launch event in CES.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Wang has already confirmed that the Amazfit TWS Earbuds will come with a built-in heart rate sensor. The report claims that this feature will be essential for users who regularly engage in sports or other high-energy activities. TWS Earbuds will also feature better sound insulation and other noise-reduction features.

Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition launched; Here is what we know

Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition launched; Here is what we know

The company also claims that the upcoming product category is designed for fitness enthusiasts and sports. It will also help users to challenge themselves and test their limits. It is unclear when the T-Rex will make its way to the Indian market. However, the company has launched a number of Amazfit products in the market in recent months.

  Published Date: December 26, 2019 1:57 PM IST

