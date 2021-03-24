Huami-owned wearable brand Amazfit has introduced yet another smartwatch in its portfolio, the T-Rex Pro. The smartwatch has made its entry into the global markets and is also expected to reach the Indian shores. Also Read - Top 5 smartwatches with menstrual tracker for women: Garmin Lily, Amafit GTS 2 mini, more

The T-Rex Pro comes with highlighting features such as 18-day battery life, has a rugged nature with MIL-STD-810 certification, 100+ sports modes, and more. Read on to know more about the successor of the Amazfit T-Rex.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro price, availability

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro comes with a price of $179.99, which is around Rs 13,000. However, we don't know its price in India.

While it can now be purchased in the US and Europe, there is no word on its availability in India at the time of writing. Although, it is listed on Amazon India with a ‘Notify Me’ option, meaning it will be soon available in the country.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro features, specs

The T-Rex Pro comes with a large 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The screen is covered with a layer of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass and has AOD functionality.

The smartwatch comes with support for SomnusCare for sleep tracking (light and deep sleep, sleeping patterns), BioCare for heart rate monitoring, and OxygenBeats for blood-oxygen-level tracking. It also comes with more than 100 sports modes, which also includes the calories burnt, steps taken, and more. The watch also supports ExerSense and FirstBeat algorithms to analyse and record data.

The smartwatch is backed by a 390mAh battery, which is claimed to last for up to 18 days, has 10 ATM water-resistance, and PAI Health Assessment System.

On the connectivity front, there is support for GPS, Bluetooth version 5.0, GLONASS, and the ZEPP app. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Additionally, the T-Rex Pro comes allows for call, text message, and alarm notifications, along with the ability to track the weather and monitor sunrise and sunset.

Made up of polycarbonate, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro comes in Meteorite Black, Desert Grey and Steel Blue colours. The watch comes with silicone straps.