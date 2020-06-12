comscore Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch launched in India: Check price and more
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch launched in India at Rs 9,999: Check details
News

Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch launched in India at Rs 9,999: Check details

Wearables

Starting today, customers will be able to purchase Amazfit T-REX online on Amazon India and Amazfit.com.

  • Published: June 12, 2020 12:17 PM IST
Amazfit T-REX

Huami has launched its new Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch in India. Starting today, customers will be able to purchase Amazfit T-REX online on Amazon India and Amazfit.com. The company will also make it available via leading stores like Croma, Reliance Digital and Poorvika Mobiles across the country by next week. Also Read - Realme Watch next flash sale on June 16 at 12PM: Check offers, price in India and more

The Amazfit T-Rex features a rugged designed. It carries with MIL-STD-810 standard. The company says that the smartwatch has passed 12 regulation of military standard and it can withstand harsh environment, weather conditions, rain, hail or shine. Another distinct feature the T-Rex is built to withstand extreme temperatures as well as damp, salt and any challenging outdoor conditions, surviving for two hours under rapid temperature change from -40 to 70℃. Also Read - Amazfit BIP S स्मार्ट वॉच भारत में GPS फीचर्स के साथ 4,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

The Amazfit T-Rex also comes with 14 sports modes and has a 5ATM waterproof design. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 9,999. It comes in five different color options: black, ash, camouflage, green, and khaki. Also Read - Huami Amazfit Bip S launched in India for Rs 4,999; check features, specifications and more

Huami Amazfit T-Rex features and specifications

The Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch is equipped with a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with the always-on display function. The screen has a resolution of 360×360 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device is powered by a 390 mAh battery, which, as per the company claims, can provide up to 20 days of battery life on a single charge. Along with an optical sensor for round-the-clock monitoring of heart rate, the device is also equipped with a three-axis acceleration sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

Video: Realme Watch Review

To ensure stable communication, the Amazfit T-Rex also supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE and GPS + GLONASS. The watch is compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0, iOS 10.0, or later versions of these operating systems installed. The watch can provide smart notifications for Incoming calls, text messages, apps, calendars and custom events. It provides high-precision 24h heart rate with heart rate interval values and abnormal heart rate warning with BioTracker PPG optical sensor.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 12, 2020 12:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Poco F2 Pro to get Android 11 beta
News
Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Poco F2 Pro to get Android 11 beta
TSMC announces new 4nm chip manufacturing process

News

TSMC announces new 4nm chip manufacturing process

Amazon set to face antitrust charges by European Union

News

Amazon set to face antitrust charges by European Union

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta now available

News

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta now available

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Poco F2 Pro to get Android 11 beta

TSMC announces new 4nm chip manufacturing process

Amazon set to face antitrust charges by European Union

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta now available

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch launched in India

Wearables

Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch launched in India
Amazon set to face antitrust charges by European Union

News

Amazon set to face antitrust charges by European Union
Amazon India launches 'School from Home' section on its platform

News

Amazon India launches 'School from Home' section on its platform
Oppo to launch 'premium' phone with Reno 4 series in India

News

Oppo to launch 'premium' phone with Reno 4 series in India
Realme Watch next flash sale on June 16 at 12PM

Wearables

Realme Watch next flash sale on June 16 at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi और Poco के इन स्मार्टफोन को जल्द मिलेगा Android 11 beta अपडेट

Sony PlayStation 5 के लॉन्च से पहले कीमत हुई लीक

Samsung Galaxy A21s स्मार्टफोन भारत में अगले हफ्ते हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

How To Use Paytm : पेटीएम को ऐसे करें यूज, दो क्लिक में करें पेमेंट और रुपये रिसीव

Android 11 beta पिक्सल डिवाइस के लिए हुआ जारी, दूसरे स्मार्टफोन्स को करना होगा इंतजार

Latest Videos

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Poco F2 Pro to get Android 11 beta
News
Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Poco F2 Pro to get Android 11 beta
TSMC announces new 4nm chip manufacturing process

News

TSMC announces new 4nm chip manufacturing process
Amazon set to face antitrust charges by European Union

News

Amazon set to face antitrust charges by European Union
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta now available

News

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta now available
Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart