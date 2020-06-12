Huami has launched its new Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch in India. Starting today, customers will be able to purchase Amazfit T-REX online on Amazon India and Amazfit.com. The company will also make it available via leading stores like Croma, Reliance Digital and Poorvika Mobiles across the country by next week. Also Read - Realme Watch next flash sale on June 16 at 12PM: Check offers, price in India and more

The Amazfit T-Rex features a rugged designed. It carries with MIL-STD-810 standard. The company says that the smartwatch has passed 12 regulation of military standard and it can withstand harsh environment, weather conditions, rain, hail or shine. Another distinct feature the T-Rex is built to withstand extreme temperatures as well as damp, salt and any challenging outdoor conditions, surviving for two hours under rapid temperature change from -40 to 70℃. Also Read - Amazfit BIP S स्मार्ट वॉच भारत में GPS फीचर्स के साथ 4,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

The Amazfit T-Rex also comes with 14 sports modes and has a 5ATM waterproof design. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 9,999. It comes in five different color options: black, ash, camouflage, green, and khaki. Also Read - Huami Amazfit Bip S launched in India for Rs 4,999; check features, specifications and more

Huami Amazfit T-Rex features and specifications

The Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch is equipped with a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with the always-on display function. The screen has a resolution of 360×360 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device is powered by a 390 mAh battery, which, as per the company claims, can provide up to 20 days of battery life on a single charge. Along with an optical sensor for round-the-clock monitoring of heart rate, the device is also equipped with a three-axis acceleration sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

To ensure stable communication, the Amazfit T-Rex also supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE and GPS + GLONASS. The watch is compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0, iOS 10.0, or later versions of these operating systems installed. The watch can provide smart notifications for Incoming calls, text messages, apps, calendars and custom events. It provides high-precision 24h heart rate with heart rate interval values and abnormal heart rate warning with BioTracker PPG optical sensor.