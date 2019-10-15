comscore Amazfit Verge smartwatch now supports Alexa: Check price and features
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Amazfit Verge smartwatch now supports Alexa: Check price and features
News

Amazfit Verge smartwatch now supports Alexa: Check price and features

Wearables

The Amazfit Verge smartwatch now supports Alexa and is available for Rs 10,999 in India. The wearable comes in Twilight Blue, Shadow Grey, and Moonlight White colors.

  • Published: October 15, 2019 4:40 PM IST
amazfit-verge-smartwatch-review-india-bgr-9

Huami has rolled out an update for the Amazfit Verge smartwatch. This update adds support for Amazon’s voice assistant. Now, you can ask Alexa for any type of information, including weather forecasts, sports updates, flash briefing, and more directly on the wrist. Additionally, iOS users can now also make and receive phone calls using the Amazfit Verge watch. This wearable recently received the Red Dot Award for Product Design 2019, as per the company.

“Amazon Alexa has become such a natural part of our daily routines in the home. We want to give customers the ability to take it with them. With Alexa on the Amazfit verge, users can ask Alexa to set a timer, remind us to pick up avocados at the grocery store and more,” said Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami. “Like Alexa, we believe the Amazfit Verge is non-intrusive but indispensable, making this a natural integration.

Huami Amazfit GTS with AMOLED display, 14 day battery life launched in India: Price, Features and Availability

Also Read

Huami Amazfit GTS with AMOLED display, 14 day battery life launched in India: Price, Features and Availability

Amazfit Verge price in India, features, availability

The Amazfit Verge smartwatch is currently available for Rs 10,999 in India. The fitness wearable comes in Twilight Blue, Shadow Grey, and Moonlight White color options. One can purchase it via Amazon.in. The Huami Amazfit Verge features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with Corning Glass 3 and AF coating. Under the hood is a 1.2GHz dual-core processor paired with 4GB of in-built flash memory. On the software front, the wearable runs Android-based Amazfit OS.

It is compatible with smartphones running iOS 9.0 or Android 4.4 and above. The Amazfit Verge is essentially an integrated fitness solution for the health-conscious people. The smartwatch is equipped with 11 sports mode, built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and can track distance, time, pace, calories, speed, elevation and more. The company claims that the wearable’s battery can last over five days on a single charge.

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm smartwatch with 12-day battery life launched in India: Check price

Also Read

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm smartwatch with 12-day battery life launched in India: Check price

This is a futuristic smartwatch that combines voice-controlled Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the ability to make phone calls in an ultra-modern design, the company added. You can listen to music on the smartwatch by wirelessly connecting Bluetooth headphones. The wearable is also IP68 certified. This means it is resistant to dust, rain, splashing, and accidental submersion.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 15, 2019 4:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung details Android 10 features for Galaxy S10 series
News
Samsung details Android 10 features for Galaxy S10 series
Honor 9X tipped to launch in India next month, but Honor 9X Pro not coming

News

Honor 9X tipped to launch in India next month, but Honor 9X Pro not coming

Amazfit Verge smartwatch now supports Alexa: Check price and features

Wearables

Amazfit Verge smartwatch now supports Alexa: Check price and features

Top fitness tracker/smartwatch to buy in India in October 2019

Top Products

Top fitness tracker/smartwatch to buy in India in October 2019

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL set to feature Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm President confirms

News

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL set to feature Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm President confirms

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions

Samsung details Android 10 features for Galaxy S10 series

Honor 9X tipped to launch in India next month, but Honor 9X Pro not coming

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL set to feature Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm President confirms

Xiaomi's MIUI has 80 million monthly active users in India

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazfit Verge smartwatch now supports Alexa: Check price and features

Wearables

Amazfit Verge smartwatch now supports Alexa: Check price and features
Top fitness tracker/smartwatch to buy in India in October 2019

Top Products

Top fitness tracker/smartwatch to buy in India in October 2019
Huami Amazfit GTS with 14 day battery life launched in India

Wearables

Huami Amazfit GTS with 14 day battery life launched in India
Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch LTE wearables in India

Wearables

Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch LTE wearables in India
Huami Amazfit GTS with 1.65-inch AMOLED display listed on Amazon India

News

Huami Amazfit GTS with 1.65-inch AMOLED display listed on Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

Maharashtra Election : चुनाव आयोग ने 12 व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप के एडमिनों को भेजा नोटिस

क्या NASA चांद पर खोए विक्रम लैंडर की जानकारी दे पाएगा?

मोबाइल कॉल रेट और डाटा की कीमतें बढ़ाएं जाने के पक्ष में है Airtel

लॉन्च से कुछ घंटों पहले Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL को लेकर सामने आई यह जानकारी

OnePlus के स्मार्टफोन्स को जल्द मिलेगा वन-हेंडेड फीचर, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

News

Samsung details Android 10 features for Galaxy S10 series
News
Samsung details Android 10 features for Galaxy S10 series
Honor 9X tipped to launch in India next month, but Honor 9X Pro not coming

News

Honor 9X tipped to launch in India next month, but Honor 9X Pro not coming
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL set to feature Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm President confirms

News

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL set to feature Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm President confirms
Xiaomi's MIUI has 80 million monthly active users in India

News

Xiaomi's MIUI has 80 million monthly active users in India
Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

News

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019