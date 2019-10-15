Amazfit Verge smartwatch now supports Alexa: Check price and features

Huami has rolled out an update for the Amazfit Verge smartwatch. This update adds support for Amazon’s voice assistant. Now, you can ask Alexa for any type of information, including weather forecasts, sports updates, flash briefing, and more directly on the wrist. Additionally, iOS users can now also make and receive phone calls using the Amazfit Verge watch. This wearable recently received the Red Dot Award for Product Design 2019, as per the company.

“Amazon Alexa has become such a natural part of our daily routines in the home. We want to give customers the ability to take it with them. With Alexa on the Amazfit verge, users can ask Alexa to set a timer, remind us to pick up avocados at the grocery store and more,” said Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami. “Like Alexa, we believe the Amazfit Verge is non-intrusive but indispensable, making this a natural integration.

Amazfit Verge price in India, features, availability

The Amazfit Verge smartwatch is currently available for Rs 10,999 in India. The fitness wearable comes in Twilight Blue, Shadow Grey, and Moonlight White color options. One can purchase it via Amazon.in. The Huami Amazfit Verge features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with Corning Glass 3 and AF coating. Under the hood is a 1.2GHz dual-core processor paired with 4GB of in-built flash memory. On the software front, the wearable runs Android-based Amazfit OS.

It is compatible with smartphones running iOS 9.0 or Android 4.4 and above. The Amazfit Verge is essentially an integrated fitness solution for the health-conscious people. The smartwatch is equipped with 11 sports mode, built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and can track distance, time, pace, calories, speed, elevation and more. The company claims that the wearable’s battery can last over five days on a single charge.

This is a futuristic smartwatch that combines voice-controlled Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the ability to make phone calls in an ultra-modern design, the company added. You can listen to music on the smartwatch by wirelessly connecting Bluetooth headphones. The wearable is also IP68 certified. This means it is resistant to dust, rain, splashing, and accidental submersion.